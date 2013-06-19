The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
RBS, LLOYDS AND BARCLAYS 'MAKE UP 90 PCT OF 25 BLN STG BLACK
HOLE'
The City regulator is to trigger one of the biggest ever
capital raising efforts after laying bare funding gaps that
amount to a 25 billion pound blackhole hidden in Britain's
banks. ()
BSKYB INVESTIGATED OVER BT 'ABUSE OF POWER' CLAIM ON
FOOTBALL RIGHTS
BT Group's battle with BSkyB over Premier
League football rights has sparked an investigation by the
communications watchdog over claims the satellite broadcaster is
abusing its power by refusing to wholesale the Sky Sports
channels on reasonable terms.
()
The Guardian
FEDERAL RESERVE HINTS IT COULD END STIMULUS PROGRAM NEXT
YEAR
Ben Bernanke, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said
that if forecasts for the country's economic recovery are
correct the bank could end its asset purchase scheme next
summer, with the winding-down process due to start this year.
()
DOLCE AND GABBANA CONVICTED OF TAX EVASION
The fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana
have been convicted of tax evasion after being found guilty of
failing to declare 1 billion euros in income.
()
The Times
BT CHIEF EXECUTIVE IAN LIVINGSTON QUITS TO BECOME TRADE AND
INVESTMENT MINISTER
Lord Green of Hurstpierpoint, the former HSBC Holdings
chairman, will step down as Trade and Investment
Minister and be replaced by Ian Livingston, the chief executive
of BT Group.
()
BC PARTNERS RAISES OFFER TO BUY SPRINGER SCIENCE+BUSINESS
MEDIA OF GERMANY
A London-based private equity firm is buying one of the
world's largest publishers of scientific research journals for
about 3.3 billion euros
()
Sky News
CHANCELLOR UNVEILS PLAN FOR STATE-OWNED BANKS
During his speech on the state of the UK economy at Mansion
House in London, Chancellor George Osborne said the Treasury was
considering steps to return Lloyds Banking Group to the
private sector and that it could offer shares to the public. But
he added that the sale of the government's stake in the Royal
Bank of Scotland remained "some way off".