The Telegraph
HELP TO BUY 'COULD BE HAZARD TO ECONOMY'
The boss of Taylor Wimpey, one of Britain's biggest
housebuilders, has warned that the government's Help to Buy
scheme could be a "genuine hazard" to the economy unless a time
limit is imposed on the scheme immediately. ()
SENIOR MURDOCH LIEUTENANT LEAVING AFTER 24 YEARS
One of Rupert Murdoch's most long-serving lieutenants,
Richard Caseby, is understood to be leaving his job as the
managing editor of The Sun and The Sunday Times newspapers. ()
THE LIGHTS WILL STAY ON, INSISTS ENERGY MINISTER
Britain will not be hit by 1970s-style industrial blackouts,
Michael Fallon, the energy minister, insisted on Sunday. ()
CHINESE POLICE PROBE GSK MANAGERS FOR 'ECONOMIC CRIMES'
A group of managers at Britain's biggest drug maker
GlaxoSmithKline are being investigated by Chinese police
for alleged "economic crimes". ()
The Guardian
MARK CARNEY URGED TO KICK START LENDING TO SMALL BUSINESSES
Business leaders urged Mark Carney on Sunday to back a 1
billion pound investment bank at his first meeting as governor
of the Bank of England to kickstart lending to small businesses.
()
RAIL FRANCHISE TIMETABLE ALREADY SHOWING SIGNS OF DELAY
Train operators fear the revised rail franchise timetable
announced in the wake of the west coast fiasco is already
slipping as documents for the first contest appear likely to be
delayed until autumn. ()
The Times
SHALE GAS REVOLUTION 'COULD HALVE OIL PRICE'
The price of oil could halve within the next decade because
of a shale revolution, according to industry experts. ()
TWO SIDES OF BUMI ROW PLAY BLAME GAME
The bitter spat between Nat Rothschild and the banker who
introduced him to the wealthy Bakrie family of Indonesia
deepened yesterday amid claim and counter-claim. ()
The Independent
BARCLAYS BACKS 'BIG FOUR' AGAINST AUDIT SHAKE-UP
Barclays has ridden to the rescue of the Big Four
accountants as they face the threat of market-revolutionising
reform from the Competition Commission. ()
CARNEY ROLLS UP HIS SLEEVES AS BANK OF ENGLAND BEGINS NEW
ERA
Mark Carney will hit the ground running at the Bank of
England today as he takes on "one of the toughest central
banking jobs in the world". ()