The Telegraph
BANKS ACCUSED BY EU OF STIFLING DERIVATIVES COMPETITION
Several of the world's largest investment banks have been
accused by the European authorities of abusing their position to
exclude competitors from lucrative trading in credit
derivatives. ()
MAJOR BANKS STILL VULNERABLE TO MONEY LAUNDERING
Britain's major banks remain vulnerable to being used to
fund terrorism and money laundering by criminal gangs, despite
being fined billions of pounds in recent years for failing to
crackdown on illegal financing. ()
The Guardian
EUROZONE UNEMPLOYMENT HITS FRESH HIGH
The unemployment rate across the eurozone hit a fresh record
in May, as the recession continued to affect workers around the
region and young people again suffered most. ()
EASYJET FOUNDER TO VOTE AGAINST AIRLINE'S PLAN TO BUY 135
NEW AIRBUS PLANES
EasyJet's founder and largest shareholder, Sir
Stelios Haji-Ioannou, has said he will vote against the budget
airline's plan to buy 135 new aircraft, at an investor meeting
later this month. ()
ROYAL MAIL UNION REJECTS 8.6 PCT PAY RISE
Royal Mail's union has rejected a 8.6 percent pay rise as a
"misleading and unacceptable" sweetener from a company desperate
to win over staff ahead of plans to privatise the 497-year-old
postal service. ()
SAINSBURY'S ACCUSED OF TAX HYPOCRISY
Sainsbury's chief executive, Justin King, a vocal
critic of tax avoidance, has launched the supermarket's first
mobile phone service with Vodafone, which has been
heavily criticised for its use of tax havens. ()
The Times
SIGNS OF RECOVERY EMERGE ON EUROPEAN PERIPHERY
The troubled euro zone economy showed tentative signs of
life last month as painful rates of contraction in the periphery
countries' manufacturing sectors started to ease. ()
GOOD NEWS FOR CARNEY AFTER HIS BATTLE WITH BANK STATION
Mark Carney's first day at the Bank of England was marked by
stronger economic readings that will raise questions over
whether policymakers will back a new round of monetary easing.
()
The Independent
ROTHERMERE BUYS RIGHTS TO BEEF UP CONTROL OF DMGT
Viscount Rothermere today strengthened his financial hold
over Daily Mail & General Trust by buying out a 29.3
percent voting stake belonging to family members in a 50 million
pound transaction. ()
PAYDAY LENDING ADVERTISING FACES BAN UNDER HARD-HITTING NEW
RULES
Payday lending advertising could be banned under
hard-hitting new rules being considered by the City Watchdog. ()