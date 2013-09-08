Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
DISNEY RIVAL MERLIN AIMS TO CONJURE IPO FOR SMALL INVESTORS
Merlin Entertainments is planning to offer more than 10
percent of its shares to retail investors as the world's second
biggest attractions owner behind Walt Disney Co gears up
for a more than 3 billion pound ($4.69 billion) stock market
listing before Christmas. ()
RYANAIR PROFIT WARNING COULD REFOCUS AIRLINE ON GOOD SERVICE
Excess baggage charges, a 2 percent credit card charge, a 70
pound penalty for failing to print out your boarding pass, 3
euros ($3.94) for a small bottle of water - these are just some
of the clever tricks that have made Ryanair one of the
most profitable airlines in the world.
But last week, the airline shocked the stock market with a
profit warning, its first in nearly a decade - the company's
share price nose-dived. ()
BANKS FACE UP TO 10 BLN STG HIDDEN BILL FOR SWAPS
MIS-SELLING
Banks face a hidden bill of as much as 10 billion pounds to
settle mis-selling claims linked to commercial real estate
projects, according to research by DTZ, one of the property
sector's largest consultants. ()
BRANCH FEARS OVER BARCLAYS SHAKE-UP
Ashok Vaswani, chief executive of Barclays' global
retail business, said the future of bank branches rested on
financial guidance for customers rather than day-to-day banking
tasks. Campaign groups said this could lead to a "very visible"
contraction of the branch network. ()
The Guardian
TSB RETURNS TO THE HIGH STREET AS LLOYDS SPLITS ITS BRANCHES
Twenty years after disappearing from the high street, the
TSB bank will reappear in towns across the UK on Monday when
more than 630 branches that were Lloyds Banking Group
units on Friday reopen with a new identity. ()
ROYAL MAIL STOCK MARKET FLOTATION TO GO AHEAD DESPITE PAY
DISPUTE
The government is planning to press the button on a stock
market listing for the Royal Mail this week despite
a dispute over pay and strong public opposition to the sell-off.
()
NEW EUROPEAN LAW TO CLAMP DOWN ON MARKET PRICE-RIGGING
The European parliament is expected this week to vote
through tough new legislation that would allow Brussels - and
London - to crack down much harder on rogue traders in financial
and energy markets. ()
The Times
IGAS ENERGY TRIES TO TAKE THE HEAT OUT OF FRACKING
An AIM-listed oil and gas explorer will run the gauntlet of
anti-fracking protesters this week when it names the precise
location in Lancashire where it will drill the UK's next shale
gas well. ()
UNION CHIEFS BACK JOINT STRIKES AGAINST AUSTERITY
Widespread co-ordinated strike action was threatened by
trade unions last night.
Their leaders queued up at the annual conference of the
Trades Union Congress in Bournemouth to support generalised
strike action and said that a "pressure cooker" of discontent
was building among workers stuck in austerity pay settlements.
()
ASDA CHIEF CALLS FOR FREE BUS PASSES TO HELP YOUNG PEOPLE
INTO WORK
Young people should be given free bus passes to help them to
cope with the rapidly rising cost of living, according to the
boss of Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain. ()
The Independent
MORRISONS SET TO REVEAL A NEW PROFIT BLOW
The chief executive of the Morrisons supermarket
chain will have to defend another fall in profits this week,
although he is expected to boast of a turnaround following its
recent dire sales. ()
CARNEY'S RATE POLICY TO FACE NEW PRESSURE IF JOBLESS NUMBERS
SLIP
Mark Carney's forward guidance policy on interest rates
could come under even greater market pressure this week when the
Office for National Statistics reports the unemployment rate for
the three months to July. ()