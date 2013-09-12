The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
TSB TO GET 240 MLN STG BOOST FROM LLOYDS
Lloyds Banking Group has been told it must provide
support to new lender TSB to boost its profits by 200 million
pounds ($316 million) over the next four years. The 631-branch
lender TSB was spun out of Lloyds and launched on the high
street on Monday. ()
DEUTSCHE BANK ORDERED TO REHIRE TRADERS UNLAWFULLY SACKED IN
LIBOR PROBE
Deutsche Bank has been told to rehire four
traders who were unlawfully fired as part of the lender's
investigation into the manipulation of interest rates. ()
FUND MANAGERS 'WILL BE REPLACED BY COMPUTERS'
Standard Life Investments, the global investment
manager, has proposed that there will soon be no need for fund
managers. In a report published this month by the investment
firm, they argue that long-term strategy fund managers could
soon be replaced by machines. ()
The Guardian
LONDON BLACK CAB PRODUCTION RESTARTS SIX MONTHS AFTER
CHINESE RESCUE
The production line for London black cabs resumed on
Wednesday, six months after the company behind the famous
vehicles was rescued by the Chinese Geely Group. ()
UK UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FALLS TO 7.7 PCT
Britain's unemployment rate has fallen to 7.7 percent, in
the first tentative step towards the 7 percent target Bank of
England governor Mark Carney says may signal an economy strong
enough to withstand a rise in interest rates. ()
The Times
ROYAL MAIL FLOAT COULD CLASH WITH STRIKE ACTION
The start of Royal Mail's privatisation process, which is
expected to value the state-owned postal network at between 2.5
billion pounds and 3 billion pounds, will put the float on a
timetable that could clash with the biggest industrial action at
delivery service in years. ()
VODAFONE BURNS MIDNIGHT OIL WITH DEAL IN BALANCE
The British company needed to secure 75 percent of the
shares in Kabel Deutschland by midnight or face the
prospect of its 6.6 billion pound offer lapsing. At the last
count, Vodafone controlled less than 20 percent of the
shares and insiders said that it was too close to call whether
it would succeed with its offer. ()
LORD GOLD TO HEAD UP SERCO INQUIRY
Serco has appointed Lord Gold to lead its internal inquiry
into allegations that it defrauded the government in a 285
million pound prisoner transport contract. ()
The Independent
YELLOW PAGES INVESTORS ACCUSE BOARD OF DERELICTION OF DUTY
Angry shareholders in collapsed Yellow Pages publisher Hibu
are urging British financial watchdogs and Business
Secretary Vince Cable to investigate the conduct of the
company's directors. ()
SPORTS DIRECT ON THE RIGHT TRACK WITH 260 MLN STG PROFIT
Sales from Sports Direct, which is controlled by the
billionaire Newcastle United owner, rose by 18 percent in the
three months to the end of July, with gross profit up 23 percent
at 260 million pounds. ()