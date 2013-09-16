Sept 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

JPMORGAN 'TO PAY $750 MLN TO SETTLE LONDON WHALE PROBES'

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay more than $750 million to settle US and UK investigations into the $6 billion "London Whale" trading loss, according to reports. ()

HARRODS BOSS POISED TO JOIN SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

The woman who runs Harrods, one of Britain's most famous department stores, is poised to move across the Atlantic to take control of Saks Fifth Avenue. ()

The Guardian

GOVERNMENT KICKS OFF LLOYDS SALE

The government on Monday began to sell off its stake in Lloyds Banking Group in a move that marks a significant step in returning the bailed out bank to the private sector five years after the financial crisis began. ()

BARCLAYS FINED 50 MLN STG FOR 'RECKLESS' BEHAVIOUR DURING 2008 FUNDRAISINGS

Barclays revealed on Monday that it is contesting a 50 million pound ($79.68 million) fine by a regulator, which claims the bank behaved "recklessly" in the controversial 2008 fundraisings that allowed it to avoid a taxpayer bailout. ()

CO-OP BANK UNDER PRESSURE OVER PLAN TO PLUG CAPITAL SHORTFALL

A crucial plan by the Co-operative Group to inject 1.5 billion pounds of capital into its troubled bank is under pressure from activist bond holders who are pushing an alternative way of restructuring which would leave them with majority ownership. ()

The Times

BAKRIE FAMILY TO SELL OFF BUMI STAKE BY NOVEMBER

The tortuous separation between Bumi and its former Indonesian partner will be completed by the end of November, the company said yesterday. ()

FORMER RIO TINTO BOSS TOM ALBANESE TAKES NEW ROLE AT VEDANTA

Tom Albanese has landed his first job since being turfed out of the chief executive's seat at Rio Tinto after $14 billion of writedowns. The American will become chairman of Vedanta Holdings, a subsidiary of Vedanta, the FTSE-100 Indian mining group. ()

RYANAIR WINS DEAL TO FLY STANSTED INTO THE FUTURE

Under the new management of Manchester Airport Group, Stansted yesterday unveiled a 10-year deal with Europe's biggest airline that envisages Ryanair increasing its presence at the airport by 50 percent by 2024, handling 20 million passengers a year. ()

FLYBE CHIEF COMPLETES CLEAR-OUT AND QUITS CONTINENT

The new boss of Flybe has cleared out the entire senior management of the struggling regional airline, which will now abandon plans to conquer the continent and instead retrench in the UK.

SIRIUS MINERALS' MOORS POTASH PLAN DELAYED BY OBJECTIONS AND WILDLIFE

A controversial plan to mine for potash beneath the North York Moors has been set back by at least a year, sending shares in the company behind the project plunging. ()

The Independent

WATCHDOG PUTS PWC AUDIT OF BERKELEY UNDER SPOTLIGHT

Britain's Financial Reporting Council flexed its muscles again today as it launched an investigation into whether PriceWaterhouseCoopers was independent when auditing developer Berkeley in the year ended 30 April 2012. ()

FRENCH CONNECTION STRUGGLES TO CLOSE WORST-PERFORMING UK STORES

The under-pressure fashion retailer French Connection says it is struggling to close its worst performing UK stores due to tough negotiations with landlords. ()