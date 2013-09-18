Sept 18 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
IAG RULES OUT MORE EUROPEAN BUYS
International Airlines Group, the owner of British
Airways and Spain's Iberia, has ruled out any further
acquisitions in Europe for now as it sees better value
elsewhere. ()
MARIGAY MCKEE JOINS SAKS
Few people have heard of her outside the fashion industry,
but Marigay McKee, the British woman who joined Harrods as a
beauty buyer in 1999, will become president of the iconic New
York department store Saks. ()
NETWORK RAIL FACES SCRUTINY OVER PAY AND SAFETY RECORDS
Network Rail is to be forced to lift the lid on
bonuses and pay to junior managers, its safety record and the
way it runs and maintains Britain's rail infrastructure. ()
DEBENHAMS SALES RECOVER ON BACK OF RAPID ONLINE GROWTH
The warm summer weather and a sharp increase in online sales
has put department store chain Debenhams back on track
after a profits warning earlier in the year. ()
The Guardian
LLOYDS BOSS IN LINE FOR BIGGER BONUS AS GOVERNMENT MAKES 60
MLN STG ON SHARE SALE
Antonio Horta-Osorio, the boss of Lloyds Banking Group
, is in line for a bigger-than-expected bonus after the
government sold off the first tranche of its stake in the
bailed-out bank for a 60 million pound ($95.42 million) profit.
()
SLUMPING CAR SALES UNDERLINE FRAGILITY OF EUROZONE ECONOMY
Slumping car sales across the EU in August have underlined
the fragility of the eurozone economy, with the cumulative
figures for the year to date at a record low. ()
The Times
FUND MANAGERS POISED TO JOIN FIGHT AGAINST RBS
Prudential, Legal & General and Standard
Life are considering whether to join two other
shareholder action groups which claim that Royal Bank of
Scotland misled them about its strength as the financial
crisis was taking hold. ()
PENTHOUSE'S TROUBLES LAID BARE AFTER LOSSES
FriendFinder Networks, the owner of Penthouse
magazine and websites such as adultfriendfinder.com, had assets
of less than $10 million but liabilities of $500 million to $1
billion, according to the Chapter 11 filing. It had struggled to
make loan payments and is seeking to cut debt. ()
The Independent
U.S. COURT INDICTS JPMORGAN 'LONDON WHALE' TRADERS
Two former traders at JPMorgan Chase who were at the
centre of the bank's $6.2 billion London Whale losses have been
indicted in a U.S. court for hiding huge trading losses. ()
BARCLAYS TO REFUND 300,000 CUSTOMERS AFTER ADMIN ERROR
Barclays is to pay out up to 100 million pounds to
around 300,000 of its personal loan customers after making
mistakes on their paperwork. ()