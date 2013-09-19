Sept 19 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
FTSE BOSSES SHOW PAY RESTRAINT
Executives at the blue-chip companies have seen bonuses fall
for the second year in a row, according to a survey of FTSE-350
compensation levels by accountancy firm
PriceWaterhouseCoopers. ()
UK AD MARKET REBOUND BOOSTS M&C SAATCHI
The company, set up by advertising moguls Maurice and
Charles Saatchi in the mid-1990s after they were ousted from the
Saatchi & Saatchi agency they had found, reported a 6 percent
rise in half-year pretax profit to 9.3 million pounds ($14.85
million). ()
BRITAIN'S LARGEST NURSERY CHAIN BUSY BEES SET TO BE BOUGHT
BY CANADIAN PENSION FUND
Busy Bees, Britain's largest nursery chain, is set to be
acquired by the Ontario Teachers' Pensions Fund in a 220 million
pound deal. ()
The Guardian
IPHONE 5 UK PRE-ORDERS WELL DOWN ON PREVIOUS YEARS, NETWORKS
SAY
Network operators in the UK are reporting weaker than
expected demand for the colourful iPhone 5C, the lower-priced
model Apple investors hoped would be a mass market hit.
Pre-orders are just one tenth of those seen in previous iPhone
launches, according to an operator, who blamed the tepid advance
sales on the unexpectedly high price. ()
IS BRITAIN BACK TO BEING THE SICK MAN OF EUROPE?
Britain's productivity has gone into reverse since 2007, and
the gap with the U.S. and Germany is now as big as it was two
decades ago. ()
The Times
LIBOR AND BRENT CRUDE TO BE REGULATED IN EU SHAKE-UP
Europe tabled a web of regulations on Wednesday to fight
benchmark rigging on the financial and commodities markets.
LIFE INSURERS FLOUT RULES OVER PAYMENTS TO ADVISERS, SAYS
FCA
Life insurers have been flouting new rules that ban
inducement payments to financial advisers in exchange for
product sales, according to Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority. ()
HOUSING BUBBLE TALK 'RUBBISH', SAYS REDROW CHAIRMAN
Steve Morgan, the housing tycoon and owner of Wolverhampton
Wanderers, has lambasted predictions of a looming house price
bubble as "hysterical rubbish". ()
SMITHS GROUP BOSS LIVES UP TO WORD AND PAYS OUT
Smiths Group shares hit a two-and-a-half-year high
last night as the industrial conglomerate said it would be
issuing a special dividend to shareholders. ()
FOXTONS SET TO GO AT 650 MLN STG
Demand for the flotation of the London estate agency Foxtons has been so intense because of the capital's
property boom that seven buyers are understood to be fighting
for every new share. ()
CANNABIS AID FOR EPILEPTICS BEGINS TRIALS
A cannabis-based treatment for epileptics is being tested on
patients for the first time by GW Pharmaceuticals, the
AIM-quoted drug developer. ()
The Independent
RBS BOSS HAMPTON IN RUNNING FOR GSK CHAIR
Britain's biggest drug maker, GlaxoSmithKline, is
set to appoint Royal Bank of Scotland's Sir Philip
Hampton as its new chairman. ()
SIR RICHARD BRANSON'S SPACE PROGRAMME 'MONTHS AWAY' FROM
LIFT OFF
Entrepreneur Richard Branson has claimed his latest venture,
Virgin Galactic, is just "months away" from launching its
ambitious space programme. ()