Sept 20 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
NOKIA CHIEF STEPHEN ELOP TO GET $25 MLN AFTER MICROSOFT DEAL
Stephen Elop, who left Microsoft to become chief
executive of Nokia three years ago, will receive
around $25.5 million if Microsoft closes its $7.2 billion deal
to buy the Finnish mobile firm as expected. ()
ROLLS-ROYCE WINS $1.5 BLN ENGINE CONTRACT AS LUFTHANSA BUYS
59 PLANES
British engine maker Rolls-Royce has won a $1.5 billion
order from Lufthansa as part of a major fleet renewal
programme that will see the German airline buy 59 Boeing
and Airbus jets.
ASOS BEATS EXPECTATIONS WITH 47 PCT RISE IN SUMMER SALES
ASOS, the online fashion retailer, has smashed
expectations for its summer sales with a 47 percent rise over
the last three months. The company, founded in 2000, is worth
4.3 billion pounds ($6.91 billion) after a doubling of its share
price in the last year. ()
BANKS TO BLOCK INTERNET PORN SITES
Websites which fail to stop children accessing pornography
will have payments to them blocked by banks and credit card
companies as part of a government plan to help clean up the
internet. ()
The Guardian
WHALE OF A FINE: AFTER BLOWING $6 BLN, JP MORGAN'S TRADER
COSTS ANOTHER $920 MLN
JPMorgan Chase on Thursday agreed to pay some $920
million in penalties to U.S. and UK regulators over the "unsafe
and unsound practices" that had allowed the bank's London Whale
losses to balloon to $6.2 billion. ()
BP STRIKES AZERBAIJAN GAS SALES DEAL
BP is at the centre of one of the world's biggest gas
sales agreements, worth up to $100 billion over 25 years, after
signing a deal to supply energy from a Caspian Sea project that
could reduce Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels. ()
The Times
NEW VIRGIN MEDIA OWNER ORDERS STAFF CLEAROUT
Virgin Media intends to cut up to 600 senior posts as its
new American owner moves to streamline Sir Richard Branson's old
cable company. ()
The Independent
VODAFONE'S MILLIONAIRE BANKER, SIMON WARSHAW, QUITS UBS
One of the best-paid bankers in Britain quit UBS
last night just weeks after fuelling his bonus by advising on
Vodafone's $130 billion sale of its Verizon
division. ()
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD LOOKS ABROAD AS PROFITS LEAP
The grande dame of British fashion has produced a bumper 5
million pound profit as the Vivienne Westwood brand focuses on
opening shops and expanding overseas. ()