Oct 22 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
CITY WORKERS FACE INVESTIGATION OVER LIBOR 'FIXING'
22 City workers face being investigated in relation to the
alleged conspiracy to fix the Libor interest rate. Southwark
Crown Court heard that the Serious Fraud Office has written to
the individuals to tell them they may be investigated and could
face criminal charges. ()
RBS SHARES TUMBLE ON BREAK-UP PLANS
Royal Bank of Scotland shares tumbled more than 5
percent on news that Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer plans
to break the state-backed lender into a "good bank" and a "bad
bank" within weeks, and on fears of costly fines by the U.S.
authorities. ()
CO-OP COULD BANK FUTURE PAYDAY FROM 30 PCT STAKE
Forced into a corner by no-nonsense vulture funds, the Co-op
has lost control of its lender. Once the crippled
Co-op Bank is rescued, a group of seven hedge funds
will own more than the 30 percent stake held by the country's
favourite mutual. ()
HEATHROW: WE ARE NOT 'RIPPING OFF' AIRLINES AND PASSENGERS
Heathrow has insisted it is "not trying to rip anybody off"
as it announced a near 11 percent increase in revenue in the
wake of a controversy over its landing charges. ()
The Guardian
DAVID CAMERON HAILS NUCLEAR POWER PLANT DEAL AS BIG DAY FOR
BRITAIN
David Cameron has hailed the UK government agreement with
French-owned EDF to build the first new British nuclear
power station in 20 years, saying it was a very big day for
Britain and would kick-start a new generation of nuclear power
in the UK. ()
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS TO FLOAT ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Merlin Entertainments is planning to float on the London
Stock Exchange in a move that could value it at about 3 billion
pounds. The private-equity backed owner of Alton Towers and
Madame Tussauds said it would offer at least 20 percent of the
company to institutional and private investors, using 200
million pounds. ()
NPOWER BECOMES LATEST MAJOR ENERGY SUPPLIER TO ANNOUNCE
PRICE RISES
The storm over rising energy prices intensified on Monday
when Npower became the third major supplier to announce
inflation-busting rises and told customers to use less energy if
they wanted lower bills. ()
The Times
BUFFETT BLOW TO TESCO AS HE CUTS STAKE
Warren Buffett has reduced his interest in Tesco by
300 million pounds ($484.75 million). Berkshire Hathaway
, the American billionaire investor's vehicle, has
reduced its holding from 4.98 percent to 3.98 percent, stock
market filings show. ()
The Independent
LLOYDS TO LOSE 57 MLN STG AFTER TENON COLLAPSE
Lloyds Banking Group looks set to lose out on 57
million pounds following the collapse of the accountancy firm
RSM Tenon in August. ()