Oct 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BANKS AGREE NEW DEAL ON SWAPS COMPENSATION

HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland have given an unconditional assurance that all customers missold interest rate hedging products that they will offer them compensation without forcing them to accept a deal on any separate claim for damages. ()

UK BRACED FOR BATTLE WITH FRANCE OVER GOOGLE DATA TAX

Britain will clash with France on Thursday over European Union data protection laws that will cost British businesses 360 million pounds ($582.03 million)every year as Europe tries to wrest control of the internet away from America. ()

The Guardian

BARCLAYS AIMS TO DODGE EU BANK BONUS CAP WITH NEW TOP-UP PAYMENTS TO STAFF

Barclays is working on ways to get around the European Union's cap on bonuses by handing its top bankers new payments to top up perceived shortfalls caused by politicians' attempts to clamp down on escalating rewards. ()

GRANGEMOUTH PLANT SHUTDOWN LEAVES GOVERNMENT FIGHTING TO SAVE 800 JOBS

The government is scrambling to save 800 jobs at the Grangemouth petrochemicals site in Scotland after its owner, Ineos, abruptly closed the plant in a rancorous industrial dispute. ()

The Times

DELHI TRIES TO DITCH AGUSTAWESTLAND DEAL AMID CLAIMS OF HIGH-LEVEL BRIBES

India's defence ministry has launched legal proceedings to cancel a $748million contract to buy 12 British-made helicopters from AgustaWestland, a subsidiary of Finmeccanica . ()

BILLIONAIRE OFFERS RISKY INVESTMENT IN BATTERIES

Vincent Bollore has invited punters to buy shares in an electric batteries venture with a stark warning that it could turn out to be a "disaster". ()

The Independent

'QUARANTINE' CALL FOR CITY LISTINGS FROM OVERSEAS

Controversial Kazak mining group ENRC has claimed that foreign companies listing Britain should be given a "quarantine" period to adapt to life on the City's main market, the London Stock Exchange. ()

QATAR AND KUWAIT COULD BUY INTO HINKLEY POINT POWER STATION

The sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Kuwait could take a stake of up to 15 percent in Elf's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset, according to reports in France. ()