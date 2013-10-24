Oct 24 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BANKS AGREE NEW DEAL ON SWAPS COMPENSATION
HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland have given
an unconditional assurance that all customers missold interest
rate hedging products that they will offer them compensation
without forcing them to accept a deal on any separate claim for
damages. ()
UK BRACED FOR BATTLE WITH FRANCE OVER GOOGLE DATA TAX
Britain will clash with France on Thursday over European
Union data protection laws that will cost British businesses 360
million pounds ($582.03 million)every year as Europe tries to
wrest control of the internet away from America. ()
The Guardian
BARCLAYS AIMS TO DODGE EU BANK BONUS CAP WITH NEW TOP-UP
PAYMENTS TO STAFF
Barclays is working on ways to get around the
European Union's cap on bonuses by handing its top bankers new
payments to top up perceived shortfalls caused by politicians'
attempts to clamp down on escalating rewards. ()
GRANGEMOUTH PLANT SHUTDOWN LEAVES GOVERNMENT FIGHTING TO
SAVE 800 JOBS
The government is scrambling to save 800 jobs at the
Grangemouth petrochemicals site in Scotland after its owner,
Ineos, abruptly closed the plant in a rancorous
industrial dispute. ()
The Times
DELHI TRIES TO DITCH AGUSTAWESTLAND DEAL AMID CLAIMS OF
HIGH-LEVEL BRIBES
India's defence ministry has launched legal proceedings to
cancel a $748million contract to buy 12 British-made
helicopters from AgustaWestland, a subsidiary of Finmeccanica
. ()
BILLIONAIRE OFFERS RISKY INVESTMENT IN BATTERIES
Vincent Bollore has invited punters to buy shares in an
electric batteries venture with a stark warning that it could
turn out to be a "disaster". ()
The Independent
'QUARANTINE' CALL FOR CITY LISTINGS FROM OVERSEAS
Controversial Kazak mining group ENRC has claimed
that foreign companies listing Britain should be given a
"quarantine" period to adapt to life on the City's main market,
the London Stock Exchange. ()
QATAR AND KUWAIT COULD BUY INTO HINKLEY POINT POWER STATION
The sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Kuwait could take a
stake of up to 15 percent in Elf's Hinkley Point C
nuclear power station in Somerset, according to reports in
France. ()