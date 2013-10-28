Oct 28 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
TAX OFFICIALS FACE GOOGLE QUESTIONS
Britain's top tax officials will face a public grilling from
Members of Parliament over deals agreed with Google and
other major foreign companies that allowed them to avoid paying
millions of pounds in tax. ()
RBS 'BAD BANK' DECISION LOOMS
Royal Bank of Scotland could announce this week the
separation of its non-core division into a new "bad bank"
following the completion of a review into the business. ()
HEATHROW SPREADING 'SCARE STORIES' OVER INVESTORS, CLAIMS
WALSH
Willie Walsh, the boss of British Airways' parent company
IAG, rebukes Heathrow over investment claims
after a major pension fund buys a near 9 percent stake in the
airport. ()
VODAFONE TO REFRESH BOARD
Vodafone is in the early stages of searching for up
to three new non-executive directors as it faces a major
overhaul of its board over the next two years. ()
The Times
SHALE GAS EXPLORER AIMING TO TAP BRITAIN FOR FUNDS AND FUEL
Singapore-based shale gas explorer Dart Energy, which last
week teamed up with a French state-backed energy giant to drill
in Britain, is heading to London's AIM stock exchange to secure
a listing there. ()
LADY GAGA GOES MOBILE WITH 02 DEAL
O2 has achieved a coup in the race to attract 4G
users after the mobile phone company signed an exclusive deal
with LadyGaga. The singer's new album, ARTPOP, will be
available to O2 Tracks users from Nov. 6 - six days before its
official release. ()
A BIG DOLLOP OF REVENGE SERVED COLD BY MCDONALD'S
McDonald's fans who love a dollop of Heinz
ketchup on their Big Mac or french fries may have to adjust
their palates after the fast food chain ended a 40-year
relationship with the condiment maker due to its long-running
feud with Burger King. ()
The Independent
LLOYDS HEAD ANTONIO HORTA-OSORIO TO SEE 2.5 MLN STG BONUS AT
BAILED-OUT BANK
The chief executive of taxpayer-backed lender Lloyds Banking
Group is on course to seal a multi-million pound bonus
payout next month. ()
ABSENT UK BOSS ADDS TO SERCO'S WOES
The head of the Serco's scandal-scarred division
responsible for British government contracts, is currently
absent from work, adding to the group's leadership crisis. ()