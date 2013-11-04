Nov 4 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
CENTRICA THREATENING TO PULL PLUG ON 2-BLN-STG OFFSHORE WIND
FARM PLAN
British Gas owner Centrica prepares to abandon
2-billion-pound offshore wind farm plan because subsidies
offered by the government are too low. ()
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS CLOSES INSTITUTIONAL SHARE OFFER EARLY
Merlin Entertainments , the owner of Madame
Tussauds and Alton Towers, is bringing forward the closing date
of its share offer to institutions after strong demand. ()
The Guardian
BRITAIN'S ECONOMIC GROWTH TO QUICKEN BUT WAGES STAY FLAT,
ACCORDING TO POLL
Britain's recovery will accelerate over the coming months
and into the new year after a strong rise in business
confidence, according to two surveys of company bosses. But wage
rises are likely to remain below inflation, fuelling concern
that living standards will fall for a sixth year after the
financial crash. ()
GREECE RELIEVED AS TROIKA AGREES TO RETURN TO COUNTRY
Greece is set to resume talks with the men who hold the keys
to its financial stability after mission heads representing the
European Union, the European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund said they would meet government officials in
Athens on Tuesday in a move that ends days of drama over whether
they would come at all. ()
The Times
CO-OP POURS CASH INTO BANK TO CLEAR WAY FOR HEDGE FUNDS
The Co-operative Group will on Monday detail a
plan to inject hundreds of millions of pounds into its embattled
bank as part of a 1.5-billion-pound rescue that means it will
cede control of the lender to a group of American hedge funds.
()
CAMERON'S REVIEW PUTS BRAKE ON HS2 COSTS
David Cameron has ordered savings to be found from the
budget of the controversial HS2 rail line in an attempt to head
off a rebellion over the project. ()
The Independent
CAMPAIGN UNVEILED TO INSPIRE YOUNG TO GO INTO ENGINEERING
A report out on Monday calls on parents, teachers, employers
and the Government to pull together to inspire the young to
become engineers and address the chronic shortage of engineering
skills needed to grow the UK economy. ()
M&A DEALS 'ARE SET TO GATHER PACE'
City executives expect merger and acquisition activity to
pick up over the next few months although deals are expected to
be smaller and made in foreign markets like Brazil and South
Africa, a report will claim on Monday. ()