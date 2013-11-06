Nov 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

POWER CRISIS RISK 'WORSE THAN FEARED' THIS WINTER, SSE WARNS

The risk of power shortages this winter has been underestimated by ministers and the National Grid, with factory shutdowns and "politically unacceptable" price spikes more likely than had been feared, energy giant SSE Plc has warned.()

JOB FEARS AT SHIPYARDS AS BAE LOOKS TO SWING AXE

Fears have intensified that BAE Systems Plc is poised to axe potentially more than 1,000 jobs at its three British shipyards as work nears the end on an aircraft carrier project blighted by cost over-runs. ()

The Guardian

UK A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE AND WORK, SAYS OECD

The UK has come in ahead of Germany, the United States and Japan as the best place to live and work, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, although inequality has risen faster in Britain than in other countries since the outbreak of the financial crisis. ()

EUROZONE UNEMPLOYMENT STUCK UNTIL 2015, WARNS EUROPEAN COMMISSION

The European Commission is warning that it is too early to claim victory in the euro area's fight against recession after its latest forecasts showed it would be 2015 before weak growth generated a fall in the jobless total. ()

The Times

CITY WATCHDOG GIVES SMALL SHAREHOLDERS CHANCE FOR FAIR FIGHT

Regulators have announced a shake-up of London's listing rules to give investors the power to take on controlling shareholders who flout corporate governance standards. ()

BRITAIN MOVES INTO TOP GEAR AS 1,000 JOBS MADE EACH DAY

The British economy is accelerating with private sector businesses creating more than 1,000 new jobs every day. An unexpectedly strong surge in activity in the services sector, which accounts for half the economy, means that GDP growth is on track for a speedy 1.3 percent this quarter, an annualised pace of 5.3 percent. ()

The Independent

FLYBE CHAIRMAN JIM FRENCH TO STAND DOWN

Flybe Group Plc boss Jim French, credited with turning the regional carrier into a major player in the European aviation market, is stepping down as chairman after more than 20 years with the company. ()

MARKS & SPENCER SUFFERS NINTH SLIDE IN SALES

High street retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc has reported its ninth consecutive quarter of sliding clothing and homeware sales, as profits dropped almost 9 percent in the six months up until September. ()