Nov 7 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BP AND SHELL 'RIGGED BRENT OIL PRICE FOR A DECADE', TRADERS
CLAIM
BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell have been
accused of manipulating the Brent crude oil price for more than
a decade, in allegations filed in a lawsuit in New York.
()
FCA ORDERS LLOYDS CURRENCY INVESTIGATION
The Financial Conduct Authority has asked Lloyds Banking
Group, which is 33 percent owned by the state, to
conduct an internal inquiry into its currency trading business
in light of claims that major banks have been involved in
manipulating foreign exchange rates.
()
The Guardian
TWITTER VALUED AT MORE THAN $14 BLN AFTER IPO SHARE PRICE IS
FIXED AT $26
Twitter will be valued at more than $14 billion
when the social media company starts selling its shares on
Thursday. The company said it was pricing its initial public
offering of 70 million shares of its common stock at $26 per
share, raising $1.82 billion in new money.
()
BAE CLOSURE OF PORTSMOUTH SHIPYARD PROMPTS POLITICAL ROW
The coalition government has been accused of sacrificing
Portsmouth's 500-year-old shipbuilding tradition to save the
industry in Glasgow before Scotland's independence referendum,
as it unveiled plans to close BAE System's Portsmouth
site, with almost 1,800 job losses in the two cities.
()
The Times
CENTRICA SIGNS 4.4 BLN STG DEAL WITH QATAR TO SUPPLY UK GAS
More British households will heat their homes using gas
imported from Qatar next winter after Centrica Plc
struck a 4.4-billion-pound supply deal with the Gulf state.
()
MINISTERS 'CONTRIBUTED TO CO-OP CALAMITY BY ENCOURAGING BANK
ON RISKY ADVENTURE'
Ministers from all three main parties encouraged
Co-operative Bank to embark on adventures that
contributed to its calamitous near-collapse, Parliament was told
on Wednesday.
()
The Independent
HOUSING AND UTILITY BILLS TO SWALLOW A THIRD OF INCOMES
Rising utility bills and soaring rents have ignited a fire
under our politicians as they scramble to demonstrate they have
a credible plan to ease the pressure on household budgets. A
report forecasts the two areas could swallow up a full 30
percent of budgets by the end of the next decade.
()
BERNIE ECCLESTONE STEALS A YARD IN LEGAL VALUATION BATTLE
Bernie Ecclestone has scored an early victory in a legal
battle about the value of Formula 1 as the claim against him as
been reduced by $30 million to $140.4 million.