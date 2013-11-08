Nov 8 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
RBS SETTLES $150 MLN U.S. MORTGAGE INVESTIGATION
Royal Bank of Scotland has paid $150 million in a
settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over
allegations it did not conduct proper checks in the sale of
$2.2-billion bond backed by residential mortgages.
(link.reuters.com/nun54v)
BANKS CHIEFS TOLD BY FCA SWAP COMPENSATION 'TOO SLOW'
British regulators have written to the chief executives of
the country's four largest banks to complain about the speed at
which victims of interest rate swap mis-selling have been
compensated.
(link.reuters.com/pun54v)
The Guardian
GOLDMAN SACHS CO-OPERATES WITH FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRADING
INQUIRY
Goldman Sachs has become the latest bank to admit it
is co-operating with regulators over an inquiry into potential
manipulation of the foreign exchange markets, where more than 3
trillion pounds of currencies change hands each day.
(link.reuters.com/qun54v)
UK GAS MARKET NOT RIGGED IN 2012, REGULATORS CONCLUDE
The embattled energy industry was given a lift on Thursday
when a 12-month investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority
and Ofgem into alleged rigging of the wholesale gas market ended
with a clean bill of health.
(link.reuters.com/run54v)
The Times
TWITTER SPREADS ITS WINGS AND SOARS ON MARKET DEBUT
Shares in Twitter Inc took flight on its stock
market debut, becoming the biggest technology IPO since the
Facebook flotation last year. Within seconds the microblogging
service's shares soared from $26 to $44.90, valuing the
seven-year-old business at $31billion.
(link.reuters.com/sun54v)
1 BLN STG BONUS FROM FOREIGN HOME BUYERS
George Osborne is receiving an unexpected windfall worth
hundreds of millions of pounds thanks to a super-tax on wealthy
people who buy property through a foreign company.
(link.reuters.com/tun54v)
The Independent
BANK OF ENGLAND HOLDS RATES AT RECORD LOW
The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold once more on
Thursday amid renewed speculation that it may be forced to raise
the cost of borrowing sooner than expected. Policymakers
maintained rates at their record low of 0.5 percent and kept the
Bank's 375 billion pound economy-boosting drive unchanged.
(link.reuters.com/vun54v)
ECB SURPRISES MARKETS WITH RATE CUT
The European Central Bank has startled investors with a
surprise cut in its benchmark interest rate. The bank lowered
the benchmark refinancing rate to a record low 0.25 percent from
0.5 percent at a meeting of its 23-member governing council in
Frankfurt.
(link.reuters.com/wun54v)
