Dec 9 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BT SPORT AND BSKYB IN POLE POSITION FOR RIGHTS TO ELECTRIC
RACING SERIES
Formula E, the world's first electric single-seater motor
racing series, is in talks with BT Sport and BSkyB
about a British television rights deal. ()
INEOS PLANS TO SHARE OUT GRANGEMOUTH SITE
Ineos, the owner of Grangemouth, is planning to
attract other companies to the Scottish industrial site in a bid
to expand its customer base and share soaring energy and other
utility costs. ()
AXE CARBON TAX TO KEEP LIGHTS ON AND CUT ENERGY BILLS, SAYS
SCOTTISHPOWER CHIEF
Britain's unilateral carbon tax should be scrapped before it
causes blackouts, pushes up household bills and makes Britain
uncompetitive, ScottishPower argues. ()
The Guardian
DONG ENERGY UPBEAT ABOUT OFFSHORE WIND POWER THANKS TO
HIGHER SUBSIDY
Dong Energy, the company that claims to be the biggest
developer of windfarms in the world, believes it is "game on" in
the North Sea with nothing to hold back new investment. ()
The Times
WTO DEAL'S 1 BLN STG BOOST FOR BRITAIN
British business will receive 1 billion pounds ($1.64
billion) per year from the "historic" deal struck yesterday to
end a 20-year impasse on global trade. Prime Minister David
Cameron hailed the agreement as a "lifeline" for the world's
poorest people, as well as a boon for Britain's exporters. ()
ED DAVEY'S WORDS FALL ON STONEY GROUND AT HINKLEY POINT
Ed Davey's claim that British companies will win most of the
work to build EDF's 16 billion pound Hinkley Point
nuclear reactor was on shaky ground last night after it emerged
that his remarks contradicted a government report. ()
DE VERE SELL-OFF TO PUSH LOSSES TO 900 MLN STG FOR LLOYDS
Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to kick-start the
sell-off of De Vere Group in a move that could push
total write-offs on the taxpayer-supported bank's backing of the
hotel and leisure operator to almost 900 million pounds. ()
INSULATION SCHEME WILL HAVE LESS OBLIGATION
Energy companies and their successful lobbying efforts have
come under fire from consumer groups after it emerged that even
fewer households will have their homes insulated under an
abbreviated government-backed scheme. ()
JOBS SAVED AT ASBESTOS FIRM
More than 1,000 jobs at Silverdell, an asbestos
clean-up specialist, are to be secured by a rescue deal.
Rcapital, a turnaround fund, stepped in as the troubled
company's bank prepared to pull the plug. ()