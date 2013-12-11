Dec 11 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
RBS FINANCE CHIEF NATHAN BOSTOCK QUITS AFTER JUST 10 WEEKS
Nathan Bostock, who was appointed finance director at RBS
on Oct. 1, is to join Santander, as deputy
chief executive. ()
FIRSTGROUP INVESTOR SANDELL PUSHES FOR U.S. BUSINESS SPLIT
An activist investor with a stake in FirstGroup has
called on the bus and rail operator to boost shareholder value
by more than 50 percent through a split from its U.S.
businesses. ()
FORMER ASDA EXECUTIVE GIVEN TOP WALMART JOB
A former Asda executive has been handed one of the biggest
jobs in the retail industry after being named chief executive of
Walmart International. David Cheesewright, who is
British, will run Walmart's 6,200 stores outside the US from
February 1. ()
ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY SUMMONS BIG SIX ENERGY BOSSES TO
DISCUSS PRICE RISES AND FUEL POVERTY
The Archbishop of Canterbury has summoned the bosses of the
Big Six energy companies to a private meeting on Wednesday to
discuss fuel poverty and rising energy prices. ()
CARPETRIGHT WARNS OF 'VERY VOLATILE' UK ECONOMY
The flooring retailer Carpetright says trading in
the UK remains "very volatile" despite signs that the economy is
recovering. ()
The Guardian
FOXTONS ESTATE AGENT GAINS PROMOTION TO FTSE 250 INDEX
Foxtons, the estate agent that Londoners love to
hate but cannot do without, is set to join the ranks of
Britain's leading companies on Wednesday when it is promoted to
the FTSE 250 index. ()
TESCO PUTTING UP PRICES FASTER THAN ANY OTHER UK GROCER,
CLAIMS ANALYST
Tesco's UK strategy has been slammed in an
outspoken note by a U.S. stockbroker that claims the retailer
has put up prices faster than any other British grocer while its
non-food ranges are more expensive than those at John Lewis. ()
The Times
CLOSING HEATHROW 'WOULD COST 250,000 JOBS'
The closure of Heathrow in favour of a new hub airport to
the east of London would cost up to 250,000 jobs and turn the
most prosperous region outside the capital into an economic
wasteland, a report claims. ()
MORTGAGE LENDERS RELAX RULES DESPITE BUBBLE FEAR
Banks and building societies have begun to relax their
mortgage lending standards in an early sign that a bubble may be
building in the housing market. ()
The Independent
BANK'S MARK CARNEY DEFIES DOOMSTERS ON THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
FOR THE WEST
Fears that advanced economies, including Britain, might have
entered a phase of "secular stagnation" were rejected last night
by the Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney. ()