Jan 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

THE NORTH SEES FASTEST GROWTH IN ANY REGION

Companies in the North of England are now growing at the fastest pace seen in any UK region one of the country's leading business figures has said in a sign that the economic recovery is broadening. ()

UK TO GUARANTEE INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND'S DEBT

The Treasury will on Monday pledge to guarantee all of Britain's debt even if Scotland votes to leave the UK, in an attempt to prevent creditors from pushing up the cost of government borrowing. ()

The Guardian

U.S. BANK RESULTS SET TO REIGNITE CONTROVERSY OVER CITY BONUSES

Controversy over City pay is likely to be re-ignited this week when the major U.S. banks - including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs - release their results for 2013. ()

MORRISONS MAY SELL 10 PCT OF PROPERTIES TO APPEASE SHAREHOLDERS

British grocer WM Morrison is reported to be considering selling off up to 10 percent of its properties to appease shareholders after bad tidings over Christmas trading. While the supermarket chain has traditionally made store ownership a key plank of its business, owning about 90 percent of its stores, shareholder pressure has pushed the company to consider selling off and leasing back some of its 9 billion pound property portfolio. ()

The Times

AMAZON, GOOGLE, FACEBOOK AND APPLE 'MUST NOT BE SO AGGRESSIVE OVER UK TAX'

One of Britain's biggest shareholders in Amazon, Google Inc, Facebook and Apple Inc has warned them not to be so aggressive in avoiding UK corporation tax in the wake of parliamentary and public anger last year. James Anderson, manager of the £2.6 billion Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, said the American companies were taking risks by so aggressively seeking to minimise their tax bills. ()

'CATCH-UP' PAY DEMANDS SPELL TROUBLE, WARNS BOSS OF ACAS

Business must brace itself for a wave of "catch-up" pay demands in the private sector after five years of pay freezes or below-inflation raises. The warning has come from the outgoing head of Acas, the industrial dispute mediation agency, who has also cautioned that private sector pay claims could fuel unrest over wages in the public sector. ()

The Independent

JAGUAR LAND ROVER NOTCHES UP RECORD-BREAKING GLOBAL SALES

Britain's largest car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has reported record breaking global sales for 2013, the company has said. Together the iconic British brands sold 425,006 vehicles in 2013 - up 19 percent on 2012 - setting new sales records in 38 international markets. ()