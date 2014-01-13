Jan 13 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
THE NORTH SEES FASTEST GROWTH IN ANY REGION
Companies in the North of England are now growing at the
fastest pace seen in any UK region one of the country's leading
business figures has said in a sign that the economic recovery
is broadening. ()
UK TO GUARANTEE INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND'S DEBT
The Treasury will on Monday pledge to guarantee all of
Britain's debt even if Scotland votes to leave the UK, in an
attempt to prevent creditors from pushing up the cost of
government borrowing. ()
The Guardian
U.S. BANK RESULTS SET TO REIGNITE CONTROVERSY OVER CITY
BONUSES
Controversy over City pay is likely to be re-ignited this
week when the major U.S. banks - including JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Goldman Sachs - release their results for
2013. ()
MORRISONS MAY SELL 10 PCT OF PROPERTIES TO APPEASE
SHAREHOLDERS
British grocer WM Morrison is reported to be
considering selling off up to 10 percent of its properties to
appease shareholders after bad tidings over Christmas trading.
While the supermarket chain has traditionally made store
ownership a key plank of its business, owning about 90 percent
of its stores, shareholder pressure has pushed the company to
consider selling off and leasing back some of its 9 billion
pound property portfolio. ()
The Times
AMAZON, GOOGLE, FACEBOOK AND APPLE 'MUST NOT BE SO
AGGRESSIVE OVER UK TAX'
One of Britain's biggest shareholders in Amazon,
Google Inc, Facebook and Apple Inc has
warned them not to be so aggressive in avoiding UK corporation
tax in the wake of parliamentary and public anger last year.
James Anderson, manager of the £2.6 billion Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trust, said the American companies were taking risks
by so aggressively seeking to minimise their tax bills. ()
'CATCH-UP' PAY DEMANDS SPELL TROUBLE, WARNS BOSS OF ACAS
Business must brace itself for a wave of "catch-up" pay
demands in the private sector after five years of pay freezes or
below-inflation raises. The warning has come from the outgoing
head of Acas, the industrial dispute mediation agency, who has
also cautioned that private sector pay claims could fuel unrest
over wages in the public sector. ()
The Independent
JAGUAR LAND ROVER NOTCHES UP RECORD-BREAKING GLOBAL SALES
Britain's largest car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover
has reported record breaking global sales for 2013,
the company has said. Together the iconic British brands sold
425,006 vehicles in 2013 - up 19 percent on 2012 - setting new
sales records in 38 international markets. ()