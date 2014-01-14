The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: UK'S CREDIT RATING COULD BE
THREATENED AS TREASURY GUARANTEES SCOTLAND'S DEBT
Bond traders welcome the Treasury's confirmation that it
will stand by all UK debt in the event of Scottish independence
but credit rating agencies could be concerned about the UK's
bigger burden. ()
OECD SAYS GROWTH CONTINUES TO 'FIRM' IN UK
Britain is leading a small band of advanced economies where
growth is "firming" and the recovery gaining traction, according
to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD). ()
The Guardian
JAPAN'S SUNTORY BUYS MAKER OF JIM BEAM BOURBON
Illinois-based Beam Inc, the drinks group behind
Jim Beam bourbon as well as Scotch whiskies Teacher's and
Laphroaig, has been sold to Japanese whisky distiller Suntory
as part of a $16 billion deal. ()
HOMESERVE FACES 35 MLN STG REGULATOR FINE
Home emergencies and repairs group HomeServe has
received a draft "warning notice" from the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) and is set to be fined 34.5 million pounds for
mis-selling and poor complaints handling. ()
The Times
PREDATOR RALLIES INVESTORS IN $62 BLN BID FOR TIME WARNER
The American cable television operator Charter
Communications stunned Wall Street and the media world
on Monday night by mounting an audacious $62.3billion bid,
including debt, for its much larger rival Time Warner Cable
. ()
GOOGLE ACQUIRES NEST FOR $3.2 BILLION
Google Inc continued its push into becoming a maker
of consumer electronics by acquiring Nest, a company that sells
"smart" thermostats and smoke alarms, in a deal worth $3.2
billion. ()
The Independent
SPORTS DIRECT BUYS 4.6 PERCENT STAKE IN DEBENHAMS
Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has quietly snapped up a
45 million pound stake in struggling department store Debenhams
and Ashley has told the retailer's board that he wants to work
closely with them. ()
AMEC OFFERS 1.9 BLN STG TO BUY RIVAL FOSTER WHEELER
Engineering firm Amec today revealed a $3.2 billion
(1.9 billion pound) potential offer for rival Foster Wheeler
, keeping up this year's hectic start for takeover
activity. ()