Jan 23 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SIR JAMES DYSON TO CREATE JOBS FOR 3,000 ENGINEERS

Sir James Dyson plans to invest 250 million pounds in the expansion of his company headquarters in Wiltshire, creating jobs for 3,000 engineers.

RBS TURNAROUND UNIT IS 'FLAWED,' SAYS FORMER BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL

The former Bank of England official charged with identifying problems in small business lending at Royal Bank of Scotland says the lender needs to rethink the way its controversial turnaround group operates.

The Guardian

CABLE TO SCRUTINISE ROYAL MAIL CHIEF'S PAY

A politically toxic battle over the 1.5 million pounds pay of Royal Mail boss Moya Greene looks likely to intensify as the government suggested it might block any large increases in executive remuneration.

E.ON RUNS DOWN POWER STATIONS DESPITE BLACKOUT WARNING

E.ON is to shut one gas-fired power station and expects to reduce output at three others despite continued warnings from the National Grid and others that Britain faces a capacity crunch and potential blackouts.

The Times

EUROPE NEEDS TO START FROM SCRATCH, BOSSES CAUTION DAVOS

Europe should be reclassified as an emerging market that needs major economic reform if it is not to fall behind the world's fast-growing developing nations, the chief executive of the French oil company Total has said.

LAND SECURITIES NEARS "WALKIE SCORCHIE" SOLUTION

Land Securities said that it was less than a month away from submitting a planning application for a solar solution for its skyscraper scheme at 20 Fenchurch Street in Central London.

Sky News

UNILEVER EXPLORES 1 BILLION STG DEAL TO SHED SLIMFAST

The consumer products giant Unilever is exploring a sale of SlimFast, its weight loss range, in a deal that would inevitably crystallise a big loss for the company. Sky News has learnt that Unilever has been discussing a potential disposal of the brand as it seeks to focus on the core brands in its portfolio.

PENSIONS 'SHOULD BE COMPULSORY LIKE TAXES'

A new report by the Policy Exchange says the government's auto-enrolment pension programme does not go far enough amid warnings that some people need to save six times more than they do to avoid poverty in old age.