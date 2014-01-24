Jan 24 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
MARK CARNEY: NO NEED FOR AN IMMEDIATE RATE RISE
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has pledged there will
be no "immediate" increase in interest rates as unemployment
nudges closer to the 7 percent threshold in an apparent
softening of his forward guidance policy.
BANKERS IN DRIVE TO BOOST SME LOAN APPLICATIONS
If all businesses that required finance went ahead with
their applications, based on the current approval rates, there
would be a significant economic uplift, said the BBA.
"Businesses are more likely to get finance than they think,"
said BBA chief executive Anthony Browne.
The Guardian
OUTGOING LLOYDS CHAIRMAN TO HEAD UK ACCOUNTING REGULATOR
The retiring chairman of state-backed Lloyds, Sir
Win Bischoff, has been named as the next head of Britain's
accounting regulator, days after being drawn into controversy
over the bank's handling of the proposed sale of more than 600
branches to the Co-op.
INTEREST RATE RISE WOULD UNDERMINE RECOVERY, WARNS MPC
MEMBER
A leading Bank of England policymaker, Paul Fisher, a member
of the central bank's monetary policy committee, warned on
Thursday that a rise in interest rates risked undermining the
recovery and the cost of credit should remain low until living
standards begin to rise.
The Times
FALLON SET TO HAND OVER THE DEEDS TO THE LAND REGISTRY
Land Registry, which holds the titles to most of the land in
England and Wales could be sold or part-privatised in the latest
move by the Government to raise billions from state assets.
Michael Fallon, the Business Minister, laid out the options for
the Land Registry yesterday as he kick-started a consultation on
the 150-year-old organisation.
TEMPERATURES SOAR AS 'CONCERNED' SSE PREDICTS PROFITS RISE
SSE has been accused of hypocrisy after claiming that
bill-payers are "at the heart of the debate" about energy,
while it is forecasting a near-9 per cent rise in profits. On
Thursday, the company forecast pre-tax profits for the year to
the end of March of more than 1.5 billion pounds, an 8.8 per
cent rise on the previous year's profit of 1.4 billion pounds,
and will boost the dividend by 3 per cent.
Sky News
HIGH STREET CHAIN BATHSTORE GROOMED FOR SALE
Sky News understands that Endless, the investment fund that
acquired Bathstore in May 2012, has decided to explore a sale of
the company, which operates more than 150 shops across the
country. Rothschild, the investment bank, has been appointed to
sound out interest from potential buyers.
ENERGY BOSS ATTACKS PRICE COMPARISON WEBSITES
The boss of Co-operative Energy has accused price comparison
websites of misleading customers and pushing up energy bills.
Group General Manager Ramsay Dunning has called on the likes of
uSwitch, MoneySupermarket.com and Energy Helpline to
disclose how much they charged in commission each time a
business or household moves supplier.