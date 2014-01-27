Jan 27 - The following are the top stories on the business
Sky News
LLOYDS AND TSB HIT BY CARD AND ATM PROBLEMS
Lloyds Banking Group has apologised after customers
were unable to withdraw money from cashpoints or pay for goods
with their debit cards. The group became aware of the
difficulties on Sunday afternoon and later said the problems
which lasted for several hours had been fixed.
VIRGIN MONEY SPEARS NEW DIRECTOR BEFORE FLOAT
Sky News understands that Virgin Money will this
week name former Deutsche Bank executive Marilyn Spearing as a
non-executive director, who joins a board populated by
heavyweight City figures such as Sir David Clementi, the bank's
chairman.
The Telegraph
OFWAT TO HOLD BACK BIG WATER BILL RISES
Ofwat is expected on Monday morning to announce it has
blocked the planned increases in water costs for the years
2015-2020 in effort to call time on the industry's debt-driven
business model.
SENIOR BUSINESS FIGURES HIT OUT AT LABOUR'S 50 PENCE TAX
RATE PLAN
In the strongest criticism so far, the heads of 24 of
Britain's most successful companies warned in a letter to The
Telegraph that Ed Miliband's policy would threaten the recovery
and cost jobs.
The Times
VODAFONE TO SPLASH CASH ON SPANISH ACQUISITION
Vodafone has approached the private equity owners of
a Spanish broadband operator Grupo Corporativo ONO SA
about a potential 7 billion pound offer as part of
its efforts to expand across Europe. The British company is
understood to have entered into talks with the shareholders of
Ono.
NETWORK RAIL PRESSED TO CUT BOSSES' BONUSES
Network Rail is under pressure from its members to cut
bonuses after scathing criticism of executive pay at the company
by the leading judge in England and Wales.
The Guardian
DAVID CAMERON PLEDGES TO RIP UP GREEN REGULATIONS
David Cameron will on Monday boast of tearing up 80,000 pages of
environmental protections and building guidelines as part of a
new push to build more houses and cut costs for businesses.
Addressing the Federation of Small Businesses conference,
Cameron will argue that the new rules will make it "vastly
cheaper" for businesses to comply with their environmental
obligations.
FRACKING FIRMS SHOULD PAY 6 BLN POUND A YEAR TAX TO
COMPENSATE FOR CLIMATE CHANGE -STUDY
Shale frackers operating in Britain should be paying 6
billion pounds a year in taxes by the middle of the 2020s to
compensate for the damage wreaked on the environment, according
to a study from Cambridge University.