Feb 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
GSK ADDS TEN NEW DRUGS TO LATE STAGE PIPELINE AS IT SEEKS TO
MOVE ON FROM CHINA
GlaxoSmithKline has announced plans to launch late
stage clinical trials on ten new drugs covering key areas
including respiratory disease and cancer. ()
ASTON MARTIN RECALLS 17,590 CARS OVER ACCELERATOR PROBLEM
Aston Martin is recalling 17,590 sports cars due to a
problem with the accelerator pedal. The manufacturer, the
favoured brand of the James Bond film franchise, said that the
fault risked the driver being unable to maintain or increase
engine speed, increasing the risk of a crash. ()
UK TO GET FIRST DIRECT LINK TO COLOMBIA FOR A DECADE
Heathrow Airport will announce on Thursday a deal
with Colombia's national airline that will give the UK its first
direct connection to the Latin American country for a decade. ()
FRENCH CONNECTION ENJOYS BETTER THAN EXPECTED CHRISTMAS
The under-pressure fashion retailer French Connection
says its losses over the last year will be lower than
expected after a productive Christmas. ()
The Guardian
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: CABLE SAYS RBS WOULD HAVE TO MOVE TO
LONDON
Vince Cable has insisted it is "almost certain" that an
independent Scotland would need its own currency and warned that
Royal Bank of Scotland would move to London in the wake
of a breakaway. ()
ANGLO IRISH BANK CHIEFS' LENDING PRACTICES 'ABSOLUTELY
ILLEGAL', COURT TOLD
Former executives at the Anglo Irish Bank broke company law
and carried out lending practices that were "absolutely
illegal", a Dublin court heard on Wednesday. ()
The Times
ROYAL MAIL SEALS STAFF HARMONY WITH 9 PCT PAY DEAL
Postal workers have voted to accept a 9 percent pay rise
over three years and a 200 pound ($330) Christmas bonus in a
ground-breaking pay and conditions deal which indicates that
both peace and goodwill has finally broken out at the Royal Mail
. ()
OSBORNE'S AUSTERITY DRIVE COULD END IN 2015
Britain may be able to scrap austerity shortly after the
2015 election because the pace of the recovery alone could be
enough to fix the public finances, according to analysis from
one of the country's leading think tanks. ()
The Independent
STEPHEN HESTER COUP REDUCES 'CHANCES OF A TAKEOVER' AT RSA
The decision to appoint Stephen Hester as RSA Insurance
boss has reduced the likelihood of a takeover of the
troubled group and a fire sale of any its assets, analysts
claimed today. ()
BP'S LEGAL BILL FOR THE GULF OIL SPILL DISASTER SOARS TO $1
BLN
The Gulf of Mexico oil spill has cost BP more than $1
billion in lawyers' fees, the company revealed yesterday, as it
announced a further $150 million charge to cover its external
legal expenses for the disaster. ()