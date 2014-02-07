Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
ALLIANCE BOOTS FUND MAKES FIRST ACQUISITION
A private equity group launched last year by retail giant
Alliance Boots has made its first acquisition, buying a
luxury aromatherapy company based in Middlesex. ()
ANGLO IRISH CHIEFS 'FIXED WEB OF LOANS TO PROP UP BANK'
Anglo Irish Bank executives hunted for investors across
Europe, the Middle East and the U.S. in the months before its
collapse in an effort to fund a doomed attempt to prop up its
share price. ()
NEWS CORP RESULTS HIT BY FALLING AD REVENUE
News Corp said revenue at its news and information
services unit fell 9 percent to $1.6 billion on soft advertising
and subscription sales, especially in Australia. ()
The Guardian
BARCLAYS PREDICTED TO PAY MORE IN BONUSES THAN LAST YEAR
Barclays will begin to hand out bonuses on Friday
to its 140,000 staff around the world from a bonus pool expected
to be bigger than last year's. ()
BOMBARDIER UK WINS 1 BLN STG CROSSRAIL CONTRACT
Bombardier UK has fought off competition from foreign
bidders to win the 1 billion pound ($1.63 billion) contract to
build trains for London's Crossrail project. ()
The Times
PROPERTY BOOM TO PUSH SPENDING BY BRITONS 'PAST 1 TLN STG'
Consumers will be opening their wallets this year at the
fastest pace in more than a decade and push household spending
above 1 trillion pounds for the first time, a leading think-tank
has forecast. ()
SUPERGROUP WINS SUPPORT FOR NEW LOOK
The resolution of SuperGroup's founder to avoid
selling stock on eBay has been rewarded with an
increase in sales and margins. ()
The Independent
ASTRAZENECA HIT BY PATENT EXPIRIES AS SALES SLUMP
Drugmaker AstraZeneca has showed it is still
languishing in intensive care after patent expiries triggered an
8 percent fall in revenue to $25.71 billion. ()
RYANAIR BOSS MICHAEL O'LEARY: 'UK AIRPORTS NEED MORE
RUNWAYS'
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary expects three more
runways to be built at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted and says
locals should not be able to block plans because they "chose to
be a resident under a flight path". ()
BSKYB CHIEF JEREMY DARROCH JOINS BURBERRY BOARD
Luxury brand Burberry has bolstered its boards'
media credentials with the appointment of British Sky
Broadcasting Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch. ()