The Telegraph
VODAFONE IN 5.8 BLN STG BID FOR SPAIN'S ONO
Vodafone has moved a step closer to acquiring
Spanish cable company Ono after tabling a 7 billion euro ($9.53
billion) takeover bid as it attempts to revive its ailing
European business.
NEW BANKING WATCHDOG TO BE HEADED BY OUTSIDER
Richard Lambert, the former head of the Confederation of
British Industry, is expected to call on Tuesday for the new
professional standards body to be led by a chairman from outside
the banking fraternity.
The Guardian
BARCLAYS BLASTED OVER 'CATASTROPHIC' THEFT OF THOUSANDS OF
CUSTOMER FILES
Barclays is under scrutiny by regulators and could
face a hefty fine after thousands of confidential customer files
were stolen in a data breach described as catastrophic by an
adviser to Britain's business secretary, Vince Cable.
CITY BONUS ROW REIGNITES WITH BARCLAYS TO ADMIT £2BN IN
PAYMENTS
Controversy over bonuses will be re-ignited this week when
Barclays admits it paid its staff more than last year, fuelling
predictions that the amount of bonuses paid out across the
Square Mile since the 2008 crisis could soon hit 80 billion
pounds.
The Times
ED DAVEY LEADS ATTACK ON GAS AND ELECTRICITY PROVIDERS
Ed Davey, Britain's Energy Secretary, has accused the Big
Six gas suppliers of boasting an average profit margin three
times higher than that of electricity companies, reserving
particular ire for the market dominance of British Gas.
CROSSRAIL SEEKS BETTER RETURN ON PROPERTY
The company building the east-west rail line across London
is seeking to cash in on the capital's rising property market in
an attempt to make up a potential funding shortfall. ()