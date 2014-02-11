Feb 11 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
BANKS FACE NEW INDUSTRY BENCHMARKS
British banks will be benchmarked against one another other
to track their performance, with lenders expected to publish
figures ranging from the number of staff that make
whistle-blowing complaints, to how many employees are in
professional training. ()
MPS RAP SPIRALLING SELLAFIELD COSTS
The costs of decommissioning and re-processing at the
Sellafield nuclear site are soaring to "astonishing" levels,
with latest estimates putting the figure at more than 70 billion
pounds ($114.79 billion), according to a committee of Members of
Parliament.
VODAFONE BOSS ISSUES WARNING TO US RIVALS
Vittorio Colao, chief executive of Vodafone, has
sounded a warning to American mobile operators eyeing the
European market, telling them that they are unlikely to do a
better job than the current players.
IRISH EX-TYCOON DEFENDS ANGLO-IRISH STAKE
Ireland's one-time richest man on Monday defended his
decision to keep gambling on the success of the now defunct
Anglo Irish Bank despite plunging share prices.
The Guardian
MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES 'COST UK 70 BLN STG A YEAR', CLAIMS
THINKTANK
Mental health issues are costing Britain 70 billion pounds a
year, the west's leading economic thinktank said on Monday, as
it urged the government to help those with depression, stress
and anxiety into work.
The Times
NEWSPAPER 'LEAK' FEARS FORCE WARY BARCLAYS TO PUBLISH
PROFITS EARLY
Barclays rushed out its profits numbers a day ahead
of schedule yesterday amid fears that price-sensitive
information had been leaked.
BRITAIN SENDS IN LAWYERS TO REGAIN 3 BLN STG FROM ICELAND
The British and Dutch authorities are suing Iceland's tiny
depositor lifeboat fund for a sum equal to two thirds of the
island nation's GDP.
GERTLER LOAN POSES MORE QUESTIONS FOR GLENCORE
Glencore Xstrata is under pressure to explain its
links to a controversial businessman after details of an new
offshore loan emerged.
The Independent
GATWICK POSTS MONTHLY RISE IN PASSENGER NUMBERS AS BRITONS
HEAD EAST
Gatwick handled 6.6 percent more passengers in January
compared to a year earlier as Brits headed east to escape the
wet weather.
NPOWER EMPLOYS MEDITATION GURUS TO HELP STAFF RELAX AFTER
VAST JOB CUTS
RWE Npower employs seven 'meditation gurus' to
help staff deal with stress after the energy firm announced it
would axe 1,400 jobs as part of a major business overhaul.