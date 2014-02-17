Feb 17 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Telegraph
RETAILERS REVEAL NEW BUSINESS RATES OPTIONS
The British Retail Consortium has hired accountancy firm EY
to research alternatives to the tax and will on Monday publish
three potential options alongside modifying the existing system.
READER'S DIGEST SOLD FOR 1 POUND BY BETTER CAPITAL
Reader's Digest has been sold for just 1 pound by Better Capital
to a venture capitalist whose former television company created
"Bob the Builder". The sale marks another chapter in the
magazine publishing company's chequered history.
The Guardian
BRITISH GAS OWNER CENTRICA UNDER FIRE FROM FUEL POVERTY
CAMPAIGNERS
Centrica, the owner of British Gas, has come under
fire from fuel poverty campaigners before announcing profits of
almost 3 billion pounds this week. "Although Centrica care
little for their customers freezing to death in their homes they
have shown commitment to their shareholders, by recently handing
back 420 million pounds to them", a spokeswoman for the Fuel
Poverty Action group said.
ROYAL MAIL AND CWU IN TALKS OVER WORKING CONDITIONS CHARTER
Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union have
started talks on a company charter to enshrine their
post-privatisation agreement over working conditions for more
than 100,000 workers so that the terms can only be overturned by
a vote of the company's shareholders.
The Times
ESSAR TAKEOVER DEALS BLOW TO CITY CREDIBILITY
The Ruias are putting the final touches to a takeover bid for
Essar Energy the power company they floated in 2010.
ROLLS-ROYCE FACES CLASH WITH INVESTORS AFTER ACCOUNTS PROBE
Rolls-Royce faces a showdown with investors over how
it accounts for lucrative contracts to service aircraft engines.
The company will now hold a briefing on the issue at July's
Farnborough airshow.
Sky News
HESTER FLOATS 200 MILLION POUNDS SALE OF RSA CANADA UNIT
Sky News has learnt that RSA has commenced an
auction of Noraxis Capital Corporation, a network of regional
insurance brokers, which could raise as much as 200 million
pounds.
BARCLAYS BEGINS SEARCH FOR WALKER SUCCESSOR
Sky News has learnt that Barclays has engaged
headhunters to begin a search process to replace Sir David
Walker as chairman in the coming months and has already
commenced board discussions about the plan.