Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

HSBC TO UNVEIL HIGHEST PROFITS SINCE START OF CRISIS

HSBC is expected to unveil its highest profits since the onset of the financial crisis on Monday, fuelled by a surge in mortgage lending as the UK's economic recovery gathers pace.

GOODBYE NATIONAL INSURANCE. HELLO EARNINGS TAX

National Insurance, a 100-year old charge on employers and employees, will be renamed "earnings tax", the Chancellor has signalled.

The Guardian

DAVID CAMERON TO PROMISE NORTH SEA OIL REVOLUTION

David Cameron will use his first ever cabinet meeting in Scotland to promise a revolution in North Sea oil and gas extraction worth up to 200 billion pounds over two decades - but that this will only be affordable if the union stays together.

SCANDAL OF EUROPE'S 11 MILLION EMPTY HOMES

More than 11 million homes lie empty across Europe - enough to house all of the continent's homeless twice over - according to figures collated by the Guardian from across the EU.

The Times

BANKS MUST KEEP TO RULES ON LIQUIDITY, SAYS MARK CARNEY

The Governor of the Bank of England warned last night that banks have to stop refusing to follow new international rules on capital and liquidity.

SECRET PENSION FEES THAT COST BILLIONS ARE EXPOSED

The government is to make fund managers reveal the details of costs and charges for almost all pensions in Britain.

Sky News

HSBC CHIEF EXECUTIVE GULLIVER LANDS 1.8 MLN STG BONUS

HSBC is to hand its chief executive a bonus of 1.8 million pounds as part of a 7 million pound-plus overall pay deal for 2013, Europe's largest bank will disclose on Monday.

Nokia X Android Smartphone Set For Launch

Nokia's first Android smartphone is expected to be launched at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday.