Feb 26 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BRITAIN'S GROWTH PROSPECTS UPGRADED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION
()
The European Commission expects Britain to grow by 2.5
percent in 2014, compared with a forecast of 2.2 percent in
November. Its forecast for 2015 was unchanged at 2.4 percent.
DIXONS AND CARPHONE MERGER COULD FACE COMPETITION
INVESTIGATION
()
A potential merger between Dixons and Carphone Warehouse is
likely to face an investigation by Britain's competition
authorities, analysts have warned.
The Guardian
LONDON'S BUY-TO-LET RENTS DOUBLE THAT OF REST OF UK, SAYS
LENDER
()
Landlords taking on new buy-to-let properties in London are
charging twice as much rent as those in the rest of the country,
according to data from one of Britain's biggest buy-to-let
lenders, BM Solutions.
ROYAL MAIL: COALITION ACCUSED OVER 'POLITICAL' FLOTATION
()
The government faced fresh accusations of short-changing the
taxpayer over the Royal Mail float on Tuesday after it
was revealed that bankers valued the company at up to 8.6
billion pounds when approached months before the float went
ahead.
The Times
TESCO UNDERCUT BY ASDA AS IT STARTS HIGH-STREET PRICE WAR
()
The opening salvo in a supermarket price war was fired by
Tesco as it announced a multimillion pound investment in price
cuts. Britain's biggest supermarket said it would spend more
than 200 million pounds lowering prices.
COBHAM REPORTS "IRREGULAR" SALES OF SPY-TRACKING KIT
()
Cobham is under investigation by the U.S. Department
of Justice over sales of its satellite tracking devices used by
spies, emergency services, mining enterprises and oil and gas
companies around the world.
Sky News
RBS REACHES DEAL TO AWARD £550M BONUS POT
()
Royal Bank of Scotland is to pay approximately 550
million pounds for 2013 after securing the agreement of the
Treasury agency that is its biggest shareholder.
BOOHOO LURES EX-ASOS DIRECTOR FOR 500 MLN STG IPO
()
A former director of the online fashion retailer Asos is to
become chairman of rival Boohoo.com as it finalises
plans for a stock market flotation valuing it at 500 million
pounds.