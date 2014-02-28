Feb 28 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Telegraph
GLAXO BONUSES HURT BY CHINA SCANDAL
Bonuses for GlaxoSmithKline's top executives were
"lower than they otherwise might have been" last year due to a
major bribery scandal in China that has dogged the company since
June, the company said in its annual report.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO THREATENS LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PLAIN
PACKAGING PROPOSALS
British American Tobacco has threatened to take the
UK government to court over proposals to enforce plain packaging
on cigarette packages.
The Guardian
STANDARD LIFE WARNS IT MAY QUIT AN INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND
Standard Life, the Edinburgh-based financial services
group, became the largest and most influential Scottish firm yet
to warn about the possible impact of independence and said it
was setting up English subsidiary companies in case it decided
to relocate.
BANK OF ENGLAND IDENTIFIES NEED TO SHELTER HOMEOWNERS FROM
INTEREST SPIKE
The Bank of England's base rate would peak close to 3
percent to protect mortgage payers from a big increase in
monthly interest payments, a senior Bank of England official
said .
The Times
RBS TO SLIM DOWN AS LOSSES HIT 8.2 BILLION POUNDS
Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland slid more than 9 per cent
today after the bank revealed a "sobering" £8.24 billion loss
and its chief executive revealed a radical restructuring plan.
O2 BEATS VODAFONE TO 1 MILLION 4G CUSTOMERS
The Spanish-owned network maintained its position as
Britain's second-largest mobile operator after adding 222,000
customers in the fourth quarter, bringing its total customer
base to 23.9 million.
Sky News
OFGEM DEMANDS BIG SIX RETURN CUSTOMER CASH
Ofgem will on Friday intensify the pressure on the big six
energy companies by demanding that they hand back hundreds of
millions of pounds in surplus customer funds.
DEBT MANAGEMENT FIRMS ARE 'FAILING PUBLIC'
Indebted people who try to get out of financial trouble by
using the services of consolidation firms are seeing up to four
fifths of the money they pay going on fees and charges rather
than their debts, a Sky News investigation has found.