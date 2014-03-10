PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
The Telegraph
BITCOIN EXCHANGE MTGOX 'FACED 150,000 HACK ATTACKS EVERY SECOND'
Troubled Bitcoin exchange MtGox was reportedly attacked 150,000 times per second by hackers in the days leading up to its collapse last month
CO-OP DEFENDS PLANS FOR BUMPER CEO PAY PACKET
The Co-operative Group has defended plans to pay new Chief Executive Euan Sutherland more than 3.6 million pounds for his first year in the job.
The Guardian
U.S. ECONOMY ADDS 175,000 JOBS BUT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE RISES TO 6.7 PCT
The US unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent in February, even as the economy added more jobs than economists had expected.
The Times
BANK SHAKE-UP SPARKS SURGE OF NEW LENDERS
Britain's historically closed banking market is facing a competitive overhaul over the next two years, with as many as ten new lenders set to receive a licence.
ENERGY BILLS COULD GO UP IF UKRAINE TURBULENCE WORSENS
Energy bills could go up if the instability in Ukraine drags on, a minister warned yesterday, as others scrambled to deny that there was "tacit acceptance" of the Russian takeover of the Crimean peninsula.
The Independent
TWITTER UK REVENUES CLIMB TO 1 MILLION STG A WEEK
Twitter is now making more than 1 million pounds a week in revenues in Britain as its growth accelerates in its biggest market outside America, its annual report revealed today. ()
Sky News
TESCO PAVES WAY FOR FINANCE DIRECTOR'S EXIT
Tesco is preparing the ground for the departure of its finance director amid tensions with its chief executive as the retail giant attempts to reverse the declining fortunes of its core UK operations.
