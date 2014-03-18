March 18 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
MONEYSUPERMARKET CO-FOUNDER BANKS 100 MLN STG
Simon Nixon, the businessman who founded the price
comparison site Moneysupermarket.com after dropping out
of university, has landed another 100 million pound ($166.44
million) windfall after selling a further 10 percent stake in
the company. ()
DIAGEO TAKES ON JACK DANIEL'S IN ROW OVER HOW WHISKY CAN BE
MADE
Diageo wants distilleries to be allowed to make
Tennessee whiskey in reusable barrels, much to the horror of
Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman Corp. ()
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND REFORM ANNOUNCEMENT EXPECTED FROM MARK
CARNEY
A major overhaul of the Bank of England is expected to be
signalled today alongside the appointment of a new deputy
governor. ()
VODAFONE'S PURCHASE OF ONO FUELS TALK THAT BIG UK
ACQUISITION MIGHT BE NEXT
Vodafone has sparked speculation that it might be on
the verge of a big UK acquisition after confirming it has used 6
billion pounds of its cash warchest to buy Ono, Spain's largest
cable operator. ()
MORRISONS EMPLOYEE ARRESTED AS PART OF SALARY LEAK
INVESTIGATION
A Morrisons employee has been arrested in connection
with the theft and publication of personal details of thousands
of the supermarket's staff last week. ()
JUST EAT AIMS TO RAISE 100 MLN STG IN FLOTATION
Just Eat, which uses the slogan "give hunger the finger",
has announced plans for stock market listing that could value
the online takeaway service at as much as 900 million pounds. ()
DYSON RECALLS 'FIRE-RISK' HEATERS
Dyson is recalling more than 1 million hot and cool fans
over fears they could pose a fire risk. The recall was issued by
the company on Monday after "a small number" short-circuited,
causing a small internal fire. ()
The Times
ROYAL MAIL TURNS CLOCK BACK WITH CAPITAL CONTRACT
The pleasure of delivering many Londoners their council tax
bills, parking fines and other local bureaucratic paperwork is
to revert to the Royal Mail. ()
CUTTING HS2 COST WOULD BE IRRESPONSIBLE, SAYS NEW BOSS
Crewe should become the centre of transport for the North,
David Higgins, the new boss of the HS2 high-speed railway, said
in a report that argues in favour of accelerating the project.
()
CAPITA LANDS 90 MLN STG CALL CENTRE DEAL WITH JOHN LEWIS
John Lewis has chosen Capita to manage
one of its online operations in a contract worth more than 90
million pounds. The outsourcing company will manage the
retailer's call centre for its internet shopping service. ()
The Independent
SIR JON CUNLIFFE WARNS GLOBAL BANKS 'STILL TOO BIG TO FAIL'
Bank of England deputy governor Jon Cunliffe has warned
there are still global banks which could not be wound up
successfully without causing damage. ()