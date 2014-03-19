March 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

MARK CARNEY TO TRANSFORM BANK OF ENGLAND IN SHAKE-UP

Mark Carney has unveiled a series of "transformative" changes at the Bank of England that he said would help Britain to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. (link.reuters.com/qac77v)

BARCLAYS AWARDS 12 EXECUTIVES 32 MLN STG IN SHARES

Barclays has handed its top executives share bonuses worth more than 30 million pounds ($49.72 million) as it faces pressure from investors to explain the scale of awards handed to its staff despite a fall in profits. (link.reuters.com/sac77v)

BUDGET 2014: GEORGE OSBORNE TO ANNOUNCE NEW 1 POUND COIN

The 1-pound coin is to be replaced by a new model based on the old threepenny bit, Finance Minister George Osborne will announce in Wednesday's Budget. He will say that the current coin, which has been in circulation for 30 years, is no longer suitable for use because it has become vulnerable to sophisticated counterfeiters. (link.reuters.com/tac77v)

The Guardian

TALKTALK RAISES ITS BROADBAND AND TV PACKAGE PRICES

TalkTalk customers will pay up to 42 pounds a year more for their broadband and TV packages from May, as the telecoms company announced its second price rise in six months. (link.reuters.com/xec77v)

The Times

GEM DIAMONDS SET TO BE INVESTORS' BEST FRIEND

London-quoted miner Gem Diamonds benefited from rising diamond prices towards the end of 2013. Clifford Elphick, its chief executive, said the company intended to pay out to shareholders next year off the back of the improved performance. (link.reuters.com/vac77v)

BOSSES CAN'T PUT A NUMBER ON ROYAL MINT

The Royal Mint's top executives were lambasted by Members of Parliament on Tuesday for failing to plan for a privatisation of the coinage business despite indications that it could be put up for sale. (link.reuters.com/nec77v)

TOP SCIENCE COMPANY EXOVA JOINS RUSH TO MARKET

One of Britain's leading industrial science companies is gearing up for a 750 million pound flotation. Exova, the Edinburgh-based laboratory testing company that ensures components for Airbus jetliners and Rolls-Royce aeroengines are safe, is likely to announce plans for an initial public offering when it reports its annual results next week. (link.reuters.com/rec77v)

The Independent

SAINSBURY'S JUSTIN KING SEES NO NEED FOR PRICE WAR ON ALDI

Sainsbury's posted its first fall in sales for nine years yesterday, as outgoing chief executive Justin King said the market was now growing at its slowest rate since 2005. (link.reuters.com/buc77v)

NO BONUS FOR GLENCORE XSTRATA CHIEF IVAN GLASENBERG

Ivan Glasenberg, the billionaire chief executive of Glencore Xstrata, took no bonus or pay rise last year, getting by instead on his $182 million share of the dividend payout. (link.reuters.com/duc77v)

($1 = 0.6034 British Pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)