April 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

CAFFE NERO TO CREATE 1,700 JOBS IN THE UK

(link.reuters.com/ruj38v)

Caffe Nero, Britain's third-largest coffee shop chain, is to create 1,700 jobs in the UK over the next five years with the opening of another 225 outlets, its founder and chief executive has revealed.

IMF UPGRADE OF UK GROWTH A VINDICATION FOR OSBORNE

(link.reuters.com/suj38v)

Chancellor George Osborne will claim fresh vindication for his economic plan this week as the International Monetary Fund is expected to revise its forecasts for the British economy upwards.

The Guardian

ENERGY COMPLAINTS REACH HIGHEST LEVEL EVER RECORDED

(link.reuters.com/tuj38v)

Energy complaints in the first quarter of 2014 more than tripled compared to the same period last year to their highest level ever recorded, the energy sector's ombudsman said on Monday.

BURBERRY BOSS TO BE MADE HONORARY DAME

(link.reuters.com/vuj38v)

The Burberry boss Angela Ahrendts is to be awarded one of Britain's highest honours for helping making the fashion company a top global luxury brand, with revenues of 2 billion pounds in 2013.

The Times

WE ARE READY TO SPEND AGAIN, REVEAL BULLISH FINANCE CHIEFS

(link.reuters.com/wuj38v)

The finance chiefs of Britain's biggest companies are at their most bullish for six and a half years, raising hopes that the country is on the threshold of a dramatic take-off in business investment.

BUMI ADVISERS TO FACE CENSURE

(link.reuters.com/xuj38v)

The Takeover Panel is understood to be putting the finishing touches to a report into the listing, which saw tycoon Nat Rothschild merge cash shell Vallar with Indonesian coalmines owned by the billionaire Bakrie brothers. The Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority have also launched inquiries.

The Independent

LAY OFF REGULATOR MARTIN WHEATLEY OR RISK INSTABILITY, MPS WARN

(link.reuters.com/zuj38v)

Influential MPs are privately warning for criticism of Martin Wheatley, the head of one of the two City regulators, to be toned down so as to avoid yet more financial instability.

BANKS TOLD THEY MUST RENEW CREAKY IT SYSTEMS

(link.reuters.com/byj38v)

Britain's banks will have to spend billions overhauling their creaking IT systems over the next few years, according to chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority.

CONTRACTS FOR DEFENCE KIT TO BE OVERHAULED

(link.reuters.com/dyj38v)

Ministry of Defence officials have again been forced to overhaul their plans to enlist commercial know-how to the management of the 14 billion pound-budget agency that buys military equipment. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)