April 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE WOULD ADD 9 PCT TO UK DEBT BURDEN, SAYS NIESR

(link.reuters.com/xyx38v)

An independent Scotland would "not have the resources" to pay its share of national debt and would leave the rest of the UK shouldering an extra burden of 143 billion pounds, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) has said.

ABI BOSS SAYS HE KNEW OF INSURANCE REVIEW FOR MONTHS

(link.reuters.com/zyx38v)

The boss of the Association of British Insurers knew of the City regulator's plans to review the insurance industry as far back as December but said he did not expect the idea to be "market sensitive." Otto Thoresen told the Treasury Select Committee that he had been taken by surprise by the stock market rout two weeks ago.

The Guardian

MIDCOUNTIES BOARD REJECTS LORD MYNERS' REFORMS FOR CO-OPERATIVE GROUP

(link.reuters.com/baz38v)

The board of Britain's largest independent co-operative society has voted not to support the reform proposals drawn up by Lord Myners to shake up the scandal-hit Co-operative Group of supermarkets, funeral homes and pharmacies.

ROLLS-ROYCE ENGINEER LOSES TRIBUNAL CASE ON 'WHISTLE-BLOWING DISMISSAL'

(link.reuters.com/caz38v)

An employment tribunal has dismissed a claim from a senior Rolls-Royce engineer saying he was sacked for blowing the whistle on allegations of potentially serious problems with the company's jet engines.

The Times

CLIFFORD CHANCE TO INVESTIGATE BRIEFING THAT CAUSED HAVOC FOR INSURERS

(link.reuters.com/daz38v)

Clifford Chance will investigate the controversial pre-briefing of a regulatory review into legacy products that sent insurers' share prices into a tailspin 12 days ago.

DIAMOND RAIDS BARCLAYS TO POACH VITALO

(link.reuters.com/faz38v)

Bob Diamond has poached Barclays executive John Vitalo to run Atlas Mara, the London-listed shell company that he set up last year to buy banks in Africa.

Sky News

METRO BANK FOUNDER GOES DIGITAL WITH ATOM

(link.reuters.com/gaz38v)

The founder of Metro Bank is switching his attention from high street to digital banking with secret plans for the launch of a new national retail and business lender.

TESCO SIDELINES TOP MARKETER AS SHARE SLIDES

(link.reuters.com/haz38v)

Tesco Plc is poised to sideline its marketing head in a fresh sign of the ongoing management turmoil at Britain's biggest retailer. Philip Clarke, Tesco's chief executive, has decided to appoint a new chief marketing officer in place of Matt Atkinson, who has been in the role for just over a year. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)