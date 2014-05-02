May 2 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
PFIZER MULLS HIGHER BID FOR ASTRAZENECA
Pfizer Inc is mulling a bid in excess of 63 billion
pounds ($106.44 billion) for its smaller British rival
AstraZeneca Plc, according to reports. (link.reuters.com/ceh98v)
SCOTTISH 'YES' VOTE COULD IMPROVE UK CREDIT, SAYS MOODY'S
Britain could end up with a better credit rating if Scotland
votes for independence, with a "yes" providing the catalyst for
an upgrade of the remaining UK's debt, according to Moody's. (link.reuters.com/beh98v)
'DANGEROUS' TO IGNORE HOUSE PRICE BOOM, WARNS BOE DEPUTY
Surging house prices pose the single biggest threat to UK
financial stability, the deputy governor of the Bank of England
has warned. (link.reuters.com/deh98v)
The Guardian
ELECTORAL COMMISSION VOIDS CBI LISTING AS NO CAMPAIGNER IN
SCOTLAND VOTE
The Electoral Commission has nullified the Confederation of
British Industry's controversial registration as a no campaigner
in the Scottish independence referendum, after ruling that the
application was made by the wrong CBI official. (link.reuters.com/hah98v)
FAT FACE AND PIZZAEXPRESS UP FOR AUCTION AS FIRMS TEST
BUYERS' APPETITES
Fat Face and PizzaExpress are the latest consumer brands to
go under the hammer as private equity firms look to cash in on
rising consumer confidence and buoyant financial markets. (link.reuters.com/feh98v)
The Times
ROLLS CONFIDENT OF RETURN TO GROWTH
Rolls-Royce insisted yesterday that it would not be
knocked off course despite a surging pound and a 30 million
pound charge to fix a product defect. (link.reuters.com/heh98v)
HENDERSON INVESTORS IN REVOLT OVER CHIEF'S PAY
This year's bout of shareholder revolts over pay appeared to
escalate yesterday after Henderson Group was given a
bruising in the wake of a 4.5 million pound annual payout for
Andrew Formica, its chief executive. (link.reuters.com/jeh98v)
The Independent
POUND LEAPS AFTER SURGE IN MANUFACTURING OUTPUT
The latest stunning evidence of a UK manufacturing revival
sent the pound surging to a five-year high yesterday as the City
upped its bets on early interest rate rises. (link.reuters.com/meh98v)
HERITAGE OIL FOUNDER SELLS TO QATARI SHEIKH IN 1 BLN STG
DEAL
The former prime minister of Qatar is buying Heritage Oil
in a deal that values the explorer founded by the
former mercenary Tony Buckingham at nearly 1 billion pounds. (link.reuters.com/peh98v)
