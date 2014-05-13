May 13 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
SCOTLAND FACES RISK OF CAPITAL FLIGHT, WARNS DEUTSCHE
An independent Scotland faces the risk of "capital flight"
if it cannot strike a deal to keep the pound, Europe's largest
investment bank, Deutsche Bank, has warned. (link.reuters.com/heg39v)
VINCE CABLE URGED TO PROTECT ASTRAZENECA
Members of the Business Select Committee will on Tuesday
demand that Vince Cable tightens Britain's takeover rules to
protect AstraZeneca from a possible 63 billion pound
hostile bid from Pfizer. (link.reuters.com/jeg39v)
The Guardian
PFIZER SAYS UK JOBS PLEDGE LEGALLY BINDING
Pfizer has said it will keep its promises about retaining
high-skill jobs and manufacturing in Britain as the U.S. firm's
boss prepares to face questions from MPs on the proposed
takeover of AstraZeneca. (link.reuters.com/keg39v)
ANNUAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH SLOWS, DESPITE BOOST FROM EASTER
PERIOD
Retailers enjoyed an Easter boost in sales last month but it
was not enough to prevent the worst underlying performance for
more than a year. The British Retail Consortium's monthly report
suggested sales were up 4.2 percent on a like-for-like basis in
April on a year earlier as bank holiday shoppers bought
furniture and snapped up clothing to suit the warmer weather. (link.reuters.com/meg39v)
The Times
BSKYB FACES HOSTILE RECEPTION TO PAY-TV TALKS WITH SKY
ITALIA AND DEUTSCHLAND
BSkyB, Britain's largest pay-TV company, is in talks
to buy Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia, in deal
estimated at 10 billion euro. (link.reuters.com/seg39v)
BUSINESS LEADERS ECHO PUBLIC DISTRUST OF PFIZER'S 63 BLN STG
BID
The public overwhelmingly opposes Pfizer's takeover of
AstraZeneca, according to polls, showing the scale of the
challenge faced by the U.S. drugs company in overcoming doubts
about its 63 billion pound offer. (link.reuters.com/peg39v)
Sky News
CITY STAR WOODFORD TO MEET PFIZER BOSS READ
London-based prominent fund manager Neil Woodford will meet
the boss of Pfizer this week for talks about the U.S.
pharmaceuticals giant's proposed 63 billion pound takeover of
AstraZeneca. (link.reuters.com/reg39v)
CARLYLE TESTS APPETITE FOR 1 BLN STG DENTAL CHAIN
Integrated Dental Holdings, UK's largest privately owned
dental chain, will either be put up for sale or floated on the
stock market by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP. (link.reuters.com/qeg39v)
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)