May 15 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BANK OF ENGLAND IN NO RUSH TO RAISE INTEREST RATES
Interest rates will remain on hold this year, the Bank of
England has signalled, but households must be prepared for a
gradual increase in borrowing costs amid a backdrop of "robust"
growth and rapidly falling unemployment. (link.reuters.com/nav39v)
PFIZER RESEARCH BOSS CALLS ON TOP UK SCIENTISTS TO SUPPORT
ASTRA DEAL
Pfizer's top scientist Mikael Dolsten on Wednesday
embarked on a whistlestop tour of Britain's leading scientific
figures to garner support for an AstraZeneca deal.
(link.reuters.com/pav39v)
The Guardian
UK UNEMPLOYMENT AT FIVE-YEAR LOW AMID JOBS BOOM
Britain's jobs boom accelerated in the first three months of
the year as unemployment reached a five-year low, fuelled by a
surge in self-employed workers. (link.reuters.com/qav39v)
ASTRAZENECA ADMITS A HIGHER BID FROM PFIZER COULD SUCCEED
AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot has undermined the drug
maker's campaign to stay independent, by admitting that an
increased takeover bid from U.S. rival Pfizer could outweigh
concerns over the needs of cancer patients. (link.reuters.com/rav39v)
The Times
ANGRY SHAREHOLDERS SPRING NEW REVOLT ON EXECUTIVE PAY
Two of Britain's best known companies, bus, coach and train
operator National Express and broadcaster ITV PLC
, were hit by substantial shareholder revolts over
executive pay. (link.reuters.com/dev39v)
COMPASS SERVES UP ANOTHER 1 BLN POUND TO ITS HUNGRY
INVESTORS
Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest contract
catering company, is to hand back 1 billion pound to
shareholders in a special dividend payout. (link.reuters.com/fev39v)
The Independent
GLAXOSMITHKLINE'S FORMER CHINA CHIEF MARK REILLY CHARGED
WITH BRIBERY
Chinese police have charged the British former head of
GlaxoSmithKline with bribery and fraud in connection
with a long-standing scheme to boost drug sales in China. (link.reuters.com/gev39v)
PATISSERIE VALERIE LOW PRICED FLOAT SPARKS LISTING FEARS
Patisserie Valerie IPO-PATV.L listed at the bottom of its
price range - although shares then rose nearly 9 percent-
prompting fears that investor enthusiasm for new listings is
wearing off. (link.reuters.com/jev39v)
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)