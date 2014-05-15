May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BANK OF ENGLAND IN NO RUSH TO RAISE INTEREST RATES

Interest rates will remain on hold this year, the Bank of England has signalled, but households must be prepared for a gradual increase in borrowing costs amid a backdrop of "robust" growth and rapidly falling unemployment. (link.reuters.com/nav39v)

PFIZER RESEARCH BOSS CALLS ON TOP UK SCIENTISTS TO SUPPORT ASTRA DEAL

Pfizer's top scientist Mikael Dolsten on Wednesday embarked on a whistlestop tour of Britain's leading scientific figures to garner support for an AstraZeneca deal. (link.reuters.com/pav39v)

The Guardian

UK UNEMPLOYMENT AT FIVE-YEAR LOW AMID JOBS BOOM

Britain's jobs boom accelerated in the first three months of the year as unemployment reached a five-year low, fuelled by a surge in self-employed workers. (link.reuters.com/qav39v)

ASTRAZENECA ADMITS A HIGHER BID FROM PFIZER COULD SUCCEED

AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot has undermined the drug maker's campaign to stay independent, by admitting that an increased takeover bid from U.S. rival Pfizer could outweigh concerns over the needs of cancer patients. (link.reuters.com/rav39v)

The Times

ANGRY SHAREHOLDERS SPRING NEW REVOLT ON EXECUTIVE PAY

Two of Britain's best known companies, bus, coach and train operator National Express and broadcaster ITV PLC , were hit by substantial shareholder revolts over executive pay. (link.reuters.com/dev39v)

COMPASS SERVES UP ANOTHER 1 BLN POUND TO ITS HUNGRY INVESTORS

Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest contract catering company, is to hand back 1 billion pound to shareholders in a special dividend payout. (link.reuters.com/fev39v)

The Independent

GLAXOSMITHKLINE'S FORMER CHINA CHIEF MARK REILLY CHARGED WITH BRIBERY

Chinese police have charged the British former head of GlaxoSmithKline with bribery and fraud in connection with a long-standing scheme to boost drug sales in China. (link.reuters.com/gev39v)

PATISSERIE VALERIE LOW PRICED FLOAT SPARKS LISTING FEARS

Patisserie Valerie IPO-PATV.L listed at the bottom of its price range - although shares then rose nearly 9 percent- prompting fears that investor enthusiasm for new listings is wearing off. (link.reuters.com/jev39v) (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)