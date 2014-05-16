May 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
CARPHONE WAREHOUSE AND DIXONS AGREE 3.8 BLN POUND MERGER
Almost 400 million pounds was wiped off the value of Dixons
Retail and Carphone Warehouse on Thursday as
the proposed merger between the companies was given a rough
reception by the City. (link.reuters.com/zed49v)
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE CREATING 'UNCERTAINTY' - LLOYDS
Lloyds Banking Group has warned that the
consequences of Scottish independence are largely unknown,
saying the bank has no plan for what would happen if the
Scottish people vote to secede. (link.reuters.com/bud49v)
The Guardian
ASTRAZENECA AT RISK FROM PFIZER TAX AVOIDANCE PLANS, SAYS
COMPANY CHIEF
Pascal Soriot, the chief executive of AstraZeneca,
has stepped up his attack on the business model of Pfizer
, the US drugs company stalking the UK business, and
warned that the British drugs group could be damaged by Pfizer's
tax avoidance plans. (link.reuters.com/cud49v)
EUROZONE SETBACK AFTER 'DISMAL' GROWTH FIGURES DENT TALK OF
RECOVERY
The eurozone's fragile economic recovery suffered a setback
in the first quarter after slower-than-expected growth as GDP
data showed France and Italy flatlining and Netherlands
suffering shock contraction. (link.reuters.com/dud49v)
The Times
MIDDLE MANAGERS SWEPT AWAY BY ASDA'S FOCUS ON CLICK AND
COLLECT
Asda is to axe 4,100 jobs in middle management and hire
e-commerce specialists as it expands further into online
retailing. (link.reuters.com/fud49v)
The Independent
BANK OF ENGLAND SEES 'NO HOUSING BUBBLE'
Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent moved to play down
fears of a housing bubble, insisting there were no signs of a
dangerous boom in credit. (link.reuters.com/gud49v)
GOOGLE CHIEF ERIC SCHMIDT SAYS 'RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN'
RULING HAS GOT THE BALANCE 'WRONG'
Google's Executive Chairman, Eric Schmidt, has
come out against the recent 'right to be forgotten' ruling as
reports claim the company is already receiving request to remove
search results. (link.reuters.com/hud49v)
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)