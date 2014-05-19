May 19 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
HEATHROW NOISE COMPLAINERS BEING 'FUSSY' CLAIMS BOARD MEMBER
Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker, who is also on
the board of Heathrow, has said that European
airports should open 24 hours a day if they want to compete with
the emerging Gulf hubs in Dubai and Doha.
CO-OP CHIEF WARNS IT WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO STEADY THE
MUTUAL
The head of the troubled Co-operative Group has
warned that it will take five years to stabilise the mutual even
after members voted unanimously to support wholesale reform of
its failed governance structure.
The Guardian
BT TO HIRE 1,600 STAFF AMID INTERNET CONNECTIONS CRITICISM
BT Group Plc is hiring 1,600 engineers amid criticism
from regulators over the speed at which new internet connections
are installed and faults are repaired.
GLENCOREXSTRATA FACES QUESTIONS OVER DEALS MADE WITH FRIEND
OF DRC LEADER
Glencore Xstrata Plc, the world's largest
commodities trader, enriched a friend of the Democratic Republic
of the Congo's president by tens of millions of dollars while
also giving him loans in excess of $500m (£298m), a report has
claimed.
The Times
HSBC FINDS POLITICAL UNEXPLODED BOMB IN LONDON BRANCH
Staff and customers at HSBC's Victoria Street London branch
are expected to be told within days that it is being closed, as
HSBC rushes to prevent a potentially explosive row with American
regulators and jeopardising a landmark $1.9 billion (1.13
billion pounds) deferred prosecution deal agreed two years ago.
BRITAIN'S TOP RETAIL PROPERTY GROUPS EYE UP BLUEWATER STAKE
Land Securities, British Land in
partnership with Norges Bank, the sovereign wealth
fund of Norway, Hammerson and Westfield Group,
of Australia, are understood to be the final bidders to buy a
stake in Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent for about 600 million
pound.
Sky News
CARNEY AGREES TO HELP TO HEAL BANKERS' IMAGE
Mark Carney has agreed to chair a selection panel that will
be responsible for identifying the inaugural chairman of the
organisation, which insiders said would be called the Banking
Standards Review Council (BSRC).
BRITAIN'S RICHEST 1,000 PEOPLE NOW WORTH 519 BLN STG
The 1,000 richest people in Britain saw their wealth rise 15
percent last year to 519 billion pounds ($873.44 billion),
latest figures have revealed. The Sunday Times' annual Rich List
suggests the most well-off Britons now own the equivalent of a
third of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).
