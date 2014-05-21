May 21 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
RAISING INTEREST RATES MAY BE ONLY TOOL TO CONTROL HOUSING
MARKET, SAYS BEAN

Raising interest rates might be the only effective tool the
Bank of England has to cool the housing market, its deputy
governor, Charlie Bean, who retires at the end of June, has
conceded.
LLOYDS ACTS TO CURB 'INFLATIONARY' LONDON HOUSING

The UK's biggest mortgage provider, Lloyds Banking Group
, has taken radical action to address what it called
"inflationary pressures" in London's housing market, tightening
requirements for high-value property purchases.
The Guardian
ASTRAZENECA TELLS SHAREHOLDERS TO STOP PRESSURING IT TO
RECONSIDER PFIZER

AstraZeneca told its shareholders to stop trying to
pressure it into reconsidering its decision to reject Pfizer's
69 billion pound takeover.
OFGEM PENALISES SCOTTISH POWER FOR OVERCHARGING ON ENERGY
BILLS

Scottish Power has been forced to pay 750,000
pounds to a consumer campaign after an investigation by the
regulator found the energy firm had been overcharging customers
who refused to pay bills by direct debit.
The Times
COBHAM BUYS US COMPANY TO FLY HIGH AND DIG DEEP

Cobham, previously best known as a defence and aerospace
electronics and components company, is paying 869 million pounds
to take over Aeroflex, whose UK assets include part of the
British empire of the former Marconi company, which has been
testing the next generation of 4G and 5G internet
telecommunications.
SAGA MOVES TO SOOTHE FLOTATION PRICE FEARS

Saga has told institutional investors that "a substantial
number" of the 700,000 private punters who expressed an interest
in its flotation had put in firm orders for shares.
Sky News
HOUSE PRICES UP AS PM MULLS HELP TO BUY FUTURE

House prices have risen 8 percent in the year to March,
figures have shown, as David Cameron said he would "consider"
changes to the Help To Buy scheme if advised to do so by the
Bank of England.
SPORTING INDEX OWNER HGCAPITAL BETS ON EXIT

Sporting Index is likely to be sold later this year as its
owner attempts to exploit customer demand generated by the World
Cup, which kicks off in Brazil next month.
