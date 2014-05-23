May 23 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
INTEREST BILL ON UK'S 1.27 TRILLION STG DEBT TO HIT 1 BLN
STG A WEEK
(link.reuters.com/xuq59v)
Britain's huge debt interest bill remains on course to hit
£1bn a week this year, after official data showed the government
borrowed 3 billion pounds more in April than forecast by
analysts.
INTERNATIONAL DIRECTOR SET TO LEAVE MARKS & SPENCER
(link.reuters.com/zuq59v)
Jan Heere, who was hired from Inditex, the owner of Zara, in
2011, is understood to be returning to a role in Russia,
although he is yet to resign from his role at Marks and Spencer
.
The Guardian
CLYDESDALE BANK TO INTRODUCE FIRST PLASTIC BANKNOTES IN
BRITAIN NEXT YEAR
(link.reuters.com/byq59v)
The first plastic banknotes in Great Britain will be
introduced in Scotland next year to mark the 125th anniversary
of the Forth Bridge, Clydesdale Bank has announced.
ROYAL MAIL SAYS POSTAL DELIVERIES TO REMOTE AREAS UNDER
THREAT
(link.reuters.com/cyq59v)
Royal Mail has warned that postal deliveries to
rural areas are under threat because rivals are being allowed to
cherry pick easy and profitable deliveries in towns and cities
without having to run services to isolated homes such as on
Scottish islands.
The Times
COCA-COLA DIPS TOE IN TROUBLED WATERS AS IT TRIES TO PUT
DASANI FIASCO IN PAST
(link.reuters.com/ruq59v)
Coca-Cola is to launch a fresh assault on Britain's 1.4
billion pound bottled water market by bringing its glacéau
smartwater across the Atlantic.
GATWICK WILL GET EXTRA RUNWAY IN "POLITICAL FIX", WARNS
BORIS
(link.reuters.com/dyq59v)
A "political fix" is emerging in favour of building a second
runway at Gatwick airport as the government realises
that it would be unable to expand Heathrow, mayor of London
Boris Johnson claimed yesterday.
Sky News
BLACKROCK URGES ASTRAZENECA TO HOLD NEW TALKS
(link.reuters.com/fyq59v)
AstraZeneca's biggest shareholder wants the
pharmaceuticals group to consider renewing talks with Pfizer
about a 69 billion pound takeover offer once a curfew
period imposed by City regulators has expired.
LONDON-MADE TECH HARDWARE 'EATING THE WORLD'
(link.reuters.com/gyq59v)
The maker of a new type of music keyboard has raised 7.6
million pound in funding, in a series A round that could value
the company at 40 million pound. Dalston-based tech start up
Roli raised the money from Balderton, Firstmark, Index and
Universal Music.
