The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND CAPS RISKY MORTGAGES
Royal Bank of Scotland has become the second bank in
the space of two weeks to limit risky mortgage lending amid
fears of unsustainable house price inflation. (link.reuters.com/qez79v)
UK DEALMAKING DROPS TO LOWEST LEVEL ON RECORD
Takeover activity between British companies fell to its
lowest level on record during the first quarter of the year,
according to official figures. (link.reuters.com/rez79v)
UK HOUSE PRICES SURPASS PRE-CRISIS LEVELS TO HIT NEW HIGH
UK house prices have jumped over the past year to a record
high of 186,512 pounds ($312,200), rising above its
pre-financial crisis peak, Nationwide figures show. (link.reuters.com/pez79v)
The Guardian
ONE MILLION FEWER CUSTOMER VISITS A WEEK AT TESCO
Tesco appears to have lost more than 1 million
customer visits a week, worth 25 million pounds in sales, with
its market share showing the biggest decline for at least 20
years. In the 12 weeks to 25 May, Tesco's sales fell 3.1 percent
from a year earlier and Morrisons' sales dipped 3.9
percent, according to figures compiled by Kantar Worldpanel. (link.reuters.com/tez79v)
VODAFONE TO SHUT SILICON VALLEY TECH INCUBATOR AND BOOST
LONDON HUB
Vodafone is to close its research facility in
Silicon Valley and expand its London team as the
telecommunications company seeks to tap into UK engineering
skills. (link.reuters.com/buz79v)
The Times
LLOYDS WALKS AWAY FROM FINANCE DEAL WITH ROSNEFT
The fall-out from the rising tension between the west and
Russia over its actions in Crimea and eastern Ukraine struck at
the heart of the City last night after Lloyds Banking Group
withdrew from a trade finance deal with Rosneft worth
up to $2 billion. (link.reuters.com/baz79v)
MICHAEL BROWN QUITS FOXTONS JUST NINE MONTHS AFTER FLOAT
The chief executive of Foxtons has stepped down
unexpectedly less than nine months after bringing the estate
agent to the stock market. Michael Brown is to leave Foxtons for
personal reasons after 12 years, the company said yesterday. He
had taken compassionate leave in April. (link.reuters.com/ryx79v)
The Independent
MARKIT IPO PRICING VALUES TRADING DATA COMPANY AT UP TO $4.4
BLN
London-based trading data company Markit, which competes
with Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg, said late on
Tuesday it expects its Nasdaq initial public offering to price
between $23 and $25 a share, raising up to $1.1 billion and
valuing the whole of the company at up to $4.4 billion. (link.reuters.com/fuz79v)
($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)