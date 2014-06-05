June 5 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
MONITISE APPOINTS JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO DELIVER AMBITIOUS
EXPANSION PLAN
Monitise, the AIM-listed payments technology
company, has taken the unusual step of appointing a co-chief
executive as it attempts to deliver on ambitious expansion
targets. (link.reuters.com/jug89v)
The Guardian
MANAGEMENT CHANGES AT AILING MORRISONS COULD SEE 2,000 JOBS
AXED
Morrisons is set to reveal a management
restructuring in its stores within weeks that could lead to as
many as 2,000 job losses. The move, resulting from trials of
three possible slimmed-down management structures in around
seven of its new stores, is likely to affect managers overseeing
product categories such as fresh food or non-food across the
chain's 500 stores, according to industry insiders. (link.reuters.com/bug89v)
DESMOND TUTU TELLS G4S TO STOP SUPPLYING TO ISRAEL PRISONS
South African retired archbishop and Nobel peace laureate
Desmond Tutu will lead protesters on Thursday campaigning
against British security firm G4S's role in maintaining
prisons and detention centres in the West Bank and Israel. (link.reuters.com/qug89v)
TESCO SUFFERS WORST SALES FOR DECADES
The pressure has increased on Tesco Chief Executive
Philip Clarke after he revealed the supermarket's worst sales
performance in decades, despite spending over 1 billion pounds
($1.68 billion) on store revamps and price cuts in a fightback
against discounters such as Aldi and Lidl. (link.reuters.com/hug89v)
The Times
PENNON DISAPPOINTS ON FUTURE OF DIVIDENDS
Investors punished Pennon yesterday after the
FTSE-250 group gave little clarity on what its dividends will
look like over the next five years and how strong the recovery
will be in its waste business, Viridor. (link.reuters.com/kug89v)
LET'S KEEP BRITAIN MOTORING, SAY BUSINESS CHIEFS
Business called on the government to make good on its
promise to make Britain the best place to start, build and run a
company after the Queen set out the parliamentary agenda for the
last time before the general election. (link.reuters.com/mug89v)
The Independent
BANKS MAY HAVE COST PPI VICTIMS AN EXTRA 1 BLN STG IN
PENALTIES
Major banks and credit card companies may have cost victims
of the payment protection insurance scandal an extra 1 billion
pounds by refusing to refund charges and penalties triggered by
the premiums paid for the mis-sold policies, according to a BBC
investigation. (link.reuters.com/nug89v)
HOW PRIVATE FIRMS MAKE QUICK KILLING FROM PFI
Private contractors have pocketed hundreds of millions of
pounds of profits in the past four years by exploiting deals
that were controversially awarded to them by the last Labour
government. (link.reuters.com/pug89v)
($1 = 0.5969 British pounds)
