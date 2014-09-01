Sept 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BARCLAYS SELLS SPANISH RETAIL DIVISION TO CAIXABANK
Barclays Plc is selling its Spanish retail and
corporate banking operations to Caixabank, the two
companies said on Sunday. (thetim.es/1B8tSvP)
RAC STEPS ON THE GAS FOR AUTUMN FLOTATION
Roadside Rescue and Insurance Group is set to be one of the
first share market debutants to test the appetite of disgruntled
investors this autumn after a radical beefing-up of its board,
including the appointment of the City grandee Sir Mike Rake as
chairman. (thetim.es/1wXZe9R)
The Guardian
CO-OP GROUP NEEDS NEW TOP-CLASS CHAIRMAN AND CEO, WARNS LORD
MYNERS
The troubled Co-op Group Ltd must now bring in a
top-class chairman and chief executive from outside, Lord Myners
has warned, after members backed the bulk of his proposals to
reform the mutual business. (bit.ly/1nhtbYN)
LEADING OIL INDUSTRIALIST ACCUSES BP OF SPURNING ITS LEAD
ROLE IN THE NORTH SEA
Alexander Temerko, a leading oil industrialist in Britain,
has launched a stinging attack on BP, accusing it of
abandoning its lead role in the North Sea in favour of
championing the interests of Russia. (bit.ly/1zZi6kP)
The Telegraph
KEY TESCO INVESTOR CUTS STAKE
One of Tesco Plc's largest and most loyal
shareholders, Harris Associates LP, has sold nearly two thirds
of its stake amid mounting concerns that Britain's biggest
retailer has become "too risky". (bit.ly/Y4iPFO)
LIBERTY GLOBAL POSITIONS FOR ITV TAKEOVER
Liberty Global Plc, the owner of Virgin Media,
controlled by the American billionaire John Malone, is
canvassing support from major ITV Plc shareholders
following its acquisition this summer of a 6.4 percent stake,
raising speculation of a full takeover bid. (bit.ly/1nLglSE)
Sky News
BRANSON BANKS ON 2 BLN STG VIRGIN MONEY FLOAT
Sir Richard Branson is poised to pull the trigger on a stock
market listing of Virgin's banking arm that City insiders
predict could value it at up to 2 billion pounds. (bit.ly/1sRtuN0)
PPI SCANDAL: LENDERS TO RE-OPEN 2.5 MLN CLAIMS
The City regulator says banks and other lenders are to
reassess more than 2.5 million payment protection insurance
complaints. The Financial Conduct Authority says the claims,
which were made in 2012 and 2013, may have either been unfairly
rejected or paid too little. (bit.ly/1vWtP3h)
The Independent
THE BANK OF ENGLAND'S FUNDING FOR DELEVERAGING
The Bank of England and the Treasury released data on the
usage of their Funding for Lending Scheme in the second quarter
of 2014 this morning. (ind.pn/1qT1UwJ)
EUROPE CLOSER TO DEFLATION AS INVESTORS WAIT FOR ECB MOVE
Europe edged closer towards the deflation abyss on Friday as
the inflation rate across the single-currency bloc fell to a
five-year low of just 0.3 percent. (ind.pn/1q0kZkB)
