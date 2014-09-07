Sept 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

PARTIES UNITE IN LAST-DITCH BID TO SAVE THE UNION

David Cameron and Ed Miliband will unite this week to make a last-ditch attempt to save the union by publishing a government paper that commits to handing more powers to Scotland within days of a "no" vote. (thetim.es/1oVKrT7)

ALIBABA TO HELP UK FIRMS FIGHT THE FAKES

British brands fighting the onslaught of Chinese counterfeiters have secured a landmark agreement from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N , the internet commerce titan whose imminent listing in New York will vie to be the largest flotation in corporate history. (thetim.es/1pF40Pp)

The Guardian

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: POUND COULD DROP 10 PCT IN VALUE

Scottish independence is expected to knock up to 10 percent off the value of sterling, taking it back to levels last seen when Britain was in recession. Nervous traders have already begun to sell the pound in response to narrowing polls. The currency suffered its worst week in more than a year last week. (bit.ly/1w5olWN)

NORTHERN COMMUTERS FACE BIG RISE IN FARES FOR EVENING TRAVEL

Rail passengers in the north of England are facing large increases in the cost of travel after the introduction of peak evening fares on train services from Monday. (bit.ly/1oVMp5I)

The Telegraph

RYANAIR POISED FOR HUGE BOEING AIRCRAFT ORDER

Ryanair Holdings Plc will on Monday announce a major order for Boeing Co's new 737 MAX jetliner as the colourful low cost airline seeks to boost passenger numbers by almost half to 120 million over the next decade. (bit.ly/1xv0CAR)

MPs WILL GET 10 PERCENT PAY RISE, EXPENSES WATCHDOG SAYS

MPs' pay will rise by 10 percent next year, taking their salaries to 74,000 stg ($120,000), the new head of parliament's expenses watchdog has said, despite warnings from David Cameron that such an increase would be "simply unacceptable". (bit.ly/1rRL0VF)

Sky News

EUROPE AGREES ON FRESH RUSSIAN SANCTIONS

European leaders have agreed to hit Russia with a fresh round of sanctions - despite Moscow signing up to a ceasefire in Ukraine. The sanctions include credit restrictions on Russian companies, export bans, travel bans and asset freezes on a new set of officials. (bit.ly/1lLzJ6u)

EXODUS OF BRITS FROM ECONOMIC WOES IN CYPRUS

British expats are packing up and leaving Cyprus as the effects of the financial meltdown continue to be felt. Removals firms on the island have seen huge demand from people moving back to the UK, with immigration from the east helping replace those on their way out. (bit.ly/1qyo770)

The Independent

CALAIS TO BE OFFERED 9FT-HIGH NATO SUMMIT STEEL SECURITY FENCE TO DETER MIGRANTS

Ministers have approved giving Calais the 9ft-high "Ring of Steel" security fence that had been used at the NATO summit, to help tackle the issue of migrants seeking to illegally board ferries and trucks bound for the UK. (ind.pn/1ofZWWq)

FOUNDER PETER CRUDDAS SIGNALS 1 BLN STG FLOAT AFTER CMC STORMS INTO PROFIT

CMC Markets founder Peter Cruddas today flagged up a 1 billion stg float as he put his spread betting firm back into the black. The former Conservative co-treasurer, who resigned from the party two years ago after a cash-for-access sting, unveiled pre-tax profits of 32.8 million stg in the year to 31 March, turning around a 4 million stg loss in the prior year. (ind.pn/1AeRBYW)

($1 = 0.6169 British Pounds) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)