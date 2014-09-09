Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

FLIGHTS FACE CHAOS AS RUSSIA RETALIATES AGAINST SANCTIONS

Russia threatened to close its airspace to European passenger airlines yesterday in response to tougher sanctions intended to punish it for its recent actions in Ukraine. (thetim.es/1rwNG4R)

EU REJECTS GOOGLE'S LATEST OFFER IN COMPETITION ROW

Google Inc's latest attempt to settle a European investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour has failed, reopening the possibility that the Internet search company could face huge fines. The company has been ordered to make more concessions in order to reach a deal with regulators. (thetim.es/1pJ64pJ)

The Guardian

DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE AND PRINCE WILLIAM EXPECTING SECOND CHILD

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their second child, the royal family said on Monday. The announcement was made from Clarence House on Twitter. (bit.ly/WxvyiH)

PRIMARK TO LAUNCH 200 MLN STG BID TO CRACK U.S. CLOTHING MARKET

Fashion retailer Primark is to plough 200 million stg ($321.82 million) into a bid to crack the notoriously difficult U.S. market as it looks to succeed where some of Britain's biggest high street names including Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury's have failed. (bit.ly/Zf6O0w)

The Telegraph

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: THE QUEEN IS URGED TO INTERVENE

David Cameron is under growing pressure to ask the queen to speak out in support of the union as another opinion poll confirms a surge in support for Scottish independence. Senior MPs have suggested an intervention from Her Majesty could "make all the difference" as a TNS poll shows the Yes and No campaigns running neck and neck. (bit.ly/Zf77sr)

BRITAIN FACES STORM AS GIANT GLOBAL INVESTORS AWAKEN TO BREAK-UP DANGERS

Japan's biggest bank, Nomura Holdings Inc, has advised clients to slash financial exposure to the United Kingdom and brace for a possible collapse of the pound after polls showed the independence campaign running neck and neck, warning that the separation of England and Scotland after more than 300 years would be a "cataclysmic shock." (bit.ly/1qB2naG)

Sky News

EX-RBS EXEC TO RUN MORTGAGE GROUP KENSINGTON

A former head of one of Britain's emerging "challenger banks" is to take the helm of Kensington, the sub-prime mortgage lender, when it finalises a takeover by two Wall Street buyout firms. Ian Henderson, the former chief executive officer of Shawbrook, is to be installed in the same role at Kensington following its takeover by divisions of Blackstone and TPG. (bit.ly/1ufGhM1)

PM INVOKES WW2 IN SCOTTISH 'NO' PLEA

Prime Minister David Cameron said at a Downing Street reception for some of Britain's top executives that the United Kingdom won World War II through a united front and it was crucial that the country remained undivided. (bit.ly/1okFhka)

The Independent

AMAZON FIRE PHONE LAUNCHES IN THE UK: WOULD-BE IPHONE COMPETITOR BEATS APPLE TO THE PUNCH

Retailer Amazon.com Inc has launched its first ever smartphone in the United Kingdom, more than a month after the device was released in the United States. The Fire Phone will be available for free on a monthly 33 stg contract from O2 and will save customers 79 stg on the cost for a year of Amazon Prime. (ind.pn/1werdxU)

LUTON AIRPORT TO REOPEN AFTER 'SUSPICIOUS ITEM' FOUND IN SECURITY AREA DESTROYED BY POLICE IN CONTROLLED EXPLOSION

London Luton's airport is to reopen after passengers were evacuated from the premises and all incoming flights suspended when a suspicious item was found in the security search area. (ind.pn/1CL2zt7)

($1 = 0.6215 British Pounds) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)