The Times
NORTH KOREA COMES OUT FOR SCOTLAND'S SALMOND
The Yes campaign in Scotland received an unlikely ally
yesterday when it emerged that North Korea was quietly backing
the independence movement. The country often described as the
hermit kingdom is allegedly keen to increase trade with an
independent Scotland, according to officials of the Pyongyang
regime. (thetim.es/Ziqcty)
NEW RUSSIA SANCTIONS SET TO HIT BP AND EXXONMOBIL
BP and ExxonMobil could be caught up in the escalating trade
war between Russia and the West today when a fresh round of
economic sanctions are announced. (thetim.es/1pUeZ7S)
The Guardian
'POISON PILL' PRIVATISATION CONTRACTS COULD COST 300 MLN
STG-400 MLN STG TO CANCEL
Taxpayers will face a 300 million stg ($487.56 million) to
400 million stg penalty if controversial probation privatisation
contracts are cancelled after next May's general election under
an "unprecedented" clause that guarantees bidders their expected
profits over the 10-year life of the contract. (bit.ly/1sv6SUP)
INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND 'FACES DOUBLING OF BBC LICENCE FEE
The BBC is under political pressure to reveal details of a
highly charged internal study which found that viewers in an
independent Scotland would have to pay almost double their
current licence fee if they wanted to continue watching and
listening to the same BBC shows. (bit.ly/YBmtHH)
The Telegraph
JUDGE THOKOZILE MASIPA RIPS APART PROSECUTION CASE AGAINST
OSCAR PISTORIUS FOR MURDER OF REEVA STEENKAMP
Judge Thokozile Masipa, who tried the Oscar Pistorius case
without a jury, said prosecutors had failed to prove beyond
reasonable doubt that Pistorius intended to kill his girlfriend
at his Pretoria home on Valentine's Day last year.
(bit.ly/1tO5xu8)
SCOTLAND'S ALEX SALMOND GOES TO WAR WITH BBC OVER RBS 'LEAK'
An irate Alex Salmond today declared war on the BBC after
the Corporation disclosed Royal Bank of Scotland Group's
decision to move its headquarters to England if there is a Yes
vote. (bit.ly/X3ePEr)
Sky News
NEW POLL GIVES 'NO' SMALL LEAD IN SCOTLAND VOTE
The Better Together campaign in Scotland is retaining a
marginal lead, according to a new poll that puts No on 52
percent and Yes on 48 percent. The YouGov poll of 1,300 people
on the issue of Scottish independence for The Sun and The Times
was taken over Tuesday to Thursday. (bit.ly/1tDOlnz)
AMAZON TO CREATE THOUSANDS OF JOBS IN LONDON
Amazon has announced plans to open a new London office with
the potential for more than 3,000 extra jobs. The online
retailer, which already employs 1,700 people in its existing UK
offices, said its main corporate office would switch to a
building in Shoreditch in 2017. (bit.ly/WZhlLT)
The Independent
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: PRICES WILL RISE WITH YES VOTE, JOHN
LEWIS BOSS WARNS
Prices in Scottish branches of John Lewis, Waitrose and Next
are likely to be higher than in the rest of the UK if the
country votes to become independent next week. (ind.pn/1pUs29f)
SPORTS DIRECT TO BE SUED BY ZERO-HOUR WORKERS AFTER THEY
MISS OUT ON A £160M BONUS
Workers at the Sports Direct chain of stores who were left
out of a 160 million stg bonus scheme because they are on
zero-hour contracts are preparing to take legal action.
(ind.pn/1paomAl)
