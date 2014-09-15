The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

RBS FACES CLASS ACTION OVER 'ABUSE' OF SMALL BUSINESSES

Hundreds of business owners affected by Royal Bank of Scotland's "turnaround" division for struggling companies are planning to sue the bank through a group legal action. (thetim.es/1pfU6Ec)

PHONES 4U CRASHES TO PUT JOBS IN JEOPARDY Nearly 6,000 jobs on the High Street were in jeopardy on Sunday as Phones 4u collapsed into administration. All 550 of its shops are to close with immediate effect, pending a decision by administrators at PricewaterhouseCoopers on whether a long-term solution can be found for the business. (thetim.es/1q563N5)

The Guardian

FROM BANKING TO TEACAKES: WHAT HAPPENS IF IT'S A YES IN THE REFERENDUM If Thursday's vote is a yes, bank customers will want to know on Day One if their money is safe and what currency an independent Scotland will use - even if, in reality, it would be 18 months before any real change occurs. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is cutting short a trip to Australia, where G20 finance ministers and central bank governors are gathering, to ensure he is in the UK in case the contingency plan he has drawn up needs to be implemented. The Treasury insists Chancellor George Osborne - who is not going to Cairns - has no contingency plan. (bit.ly/1uvBGpo)

2014 COULD SET RECORD FOR VALUE OF IPOS ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE MAIN MARKET This year could see a record amount of cash raised by companies joining the London stock exchange's main market. By the end of August, about 7.4 billion stg ($12.01 billion) had been raised, according to Capita Asset Services, and on current trends this could reach 11.7 billion stg by the end of the year, well above the record 8.7 billion stg set in 2011. (bit.ly/1y3O57V)

The Telegraph QUEEN WARNS SCOTS TO THINK 'VERY CAREFULLY' ABOUT REFERENDUM VOTE The Queen has broken her silence about the potential break-up of the United Kingdom by warning Scots to think "very carefully about the future" before casting their votes in the independence referendum. With only four days to go to the polls and the contest on a knife edge, the monarch made a hugely significant intervention by stating she hoped Scots would consider closely what their "important" votes would mean. (bit.ly/1uNYtej) SAMSUNG ACCUSES RIVAL OF SABOTAGING WASHING MACHINES Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has accused the head of rival LG Electronics Inc's home appliances business of damaging its washing machines at retail stores in Germany. The firm, in a statement on Sunday, said it had asked the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to investigate LG employees who the company says were seen deliberately destroying several of its premium washing machines on display at two stores earlier this month ahead of the IFA electronics show in Berlin. (bit.ly/1qVcuWL)

Sky News

MERGERS WATCHDOG PAVES WAY FOR 'CABLE FINES' Vince Cable, the merger watchdog, will on Monday pave the way for a crackdown on companies that break pledges on jobs and investment made during major corporate takeover deals. (bit.ly/1BDTroK)

SCOTLAND REFERENDUM RESULT 'TOO CLOSE TO CALL' The latest opinion polls show the Scottish referendum campaign is "on a knife-edge" - with the "Yes" and "No" campaigns ahead in different surveys. Three polls - all of which exclude undecided voters - give the "No" campaign the advantage on the final weekend of campaigning, but pro-Independence campaigners will be boosted by another which shows them ahead by a large margin. (bit.ly/1wsKHlc)

The Independent

UK FIRMS OUT OF RACE FOR 485M STG THAMES FLOOD DEFENCE PROJECT

Unions are warning of an impending British engineering skills crisis, as yet another major public sector project is set to be awarded to a huge U.S. firm. The three bids involving UK firms have been removed in the running for the 485 million stg, 10-year Environment Agency deal to shore up the River Thames' flood defences. The contract covers an area from Teddington in west London to Sheerness and Shoeburyness in Kent and Essex. (ind.pn/1s2yrqG)

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: STERLING ON KNIFE-EDGE AS CITY BRACES FOR SCOTS VOTE The City is bracing for "a major reaction" to sterling and shares following the Scottish independence result as the London market faces what could be its most turbulent week since the 2008 banking crisis. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is returning early from this week's finance meeting of G20 countries in Australia to monitor the markets in person from Thursday and Chancellor George Osborne has cancelled his trip entirely. (ind.pn/1qBQbYx) ($1 = 0.6160 British Pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)