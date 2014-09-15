The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
RBS FACES CLASS ACTION OVER 'ABUSE' OF SMALL BUSINESSES
Hundreds of business owners affected by Royal Bank of Scotland's
"turnaround" division for struggling companies are
planning to sue the bank through a group legal action. (thetim.es/1pfU6Ec)
PHONES 4U CRASHES TO PUT JOBS IN JEOPARDY
Nearly 6,000 jobs on the High Street were in jeopardy on Sunday
as Phones 4u collapsed into administration. All 550 of its shops
are to close with immediate effect, pending a decision by
administrators at PricewaterhouseCoopers on whether a long-term
solution can be found for the business. (thetim.es/1q563N5)
The Guardian
FROM BANKING TO TEACAKES: WHAT HAPPENS IF IT'S A YES IN THE
REFERENDUM
If Thursday's vote is a yes, bank customers will want to know on
Day One if their money is safe and what currency an independent
Scotland will use - even if, in reality, it would be 18 months
before any real change occurs. Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney is cutting short a trip to
Australia, where G20 finance ministers and central bank
governors are gathering, to ensure he is in the UK in case the
contingency plan he has drawn up needs to be implemented. The
Treasury insists Chancellor George Osborne - who is not going to
Cairns - has no contingency plan. (bit.ly/1uvBGpo)
2014 COULD SET RECORD FOR VALUE OF IPOS ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
MAIN MARKET
This year could see a record amount of cash raised by companies
joining the London stock exchange's main market. By the end of
August, about 7.4 billion stg ($12.01 billion) had been raised,
according to Capita Asset Services, and on current trends this
could reach 11.7 billion stg by the end of the year, well above
the record 8.7 billion stg set in 2011. (bit.ly/1y3O57V)
The Telegraph
QUEEN WARNS SCOTS TO THINK 'VERY CAREFULLY' ABOUT REFERENDUM
VOTE
The Queen has broken her silence about the potential break-up of
the United Kingdom by warning Scots to think "very carefully
about the future" before casting their votes in the independence
referendum. With only four days to go to the polls and the
contest on a knife edge, the monarch made a hugely significant
intervention by stating she hoped Scots would consider closely
what their "important" votes would mean. (bit.ly/1uNYtej)
SAMSUNG ACCUSES RIVAL OF SABOTAGING WASHING MACHINES
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has accused the head of
rival LG Electronics Inc's home appliances business
of damaging its washing machines at retail stores in Germany.
The firm, in a statement on Sunday, said it had asked the Seoul
Central District Prosecutors' Office to investigate LG employees
who the company says were seen deliberately destroying several
of its premium washing machines on display at two stores earlier
this month ahead of the IFA electronics show in Berlin. (bit.ly/1qVcuWL)
Sky News
MERGERS WATCHDOG PAVES WAY FOR 'CABLE FINES'
Vince Cable, the merger watchdog, will on Monday pave the way
for a crackdown on companies that break pledges on jobs and
investment made during major corporate takeover deals. (bit.ly/1BDTroK)
SCOTLAND REFERENDUM RESULT 'TOO CLOSE TO CALL'
The latest opinion polls show the Scottish referendum campaign
is "on a knife-edge" - with the "Yes" and "No" campaigns ahead
in different surveys. Three polls - all of which exclude
undecided voters - give the "No" campaign the advantage on the
final weekend of campaigning, but pro-Independence campaigners
will be boosted by another which shows them ahead by a large
margin. (bit.ly/1wsKHlc)
The Independent
UK FIRMS OUT OF RACE FOR 485M STG THAMES FLOOD DEFENCE PROJECT
Unions are warning of an impending British engineering skills
crisis, as yet another major public sector project is set to be
awarded to a huge U.S. firm. The three bids involving UK firms
have been removed in the running for the 485 million stg,
10-year Environment Agency deal to shore up the River Thames'
flood defences. The contract covers an area from Teddington in
west London to Sheerness and Shoeburyness in Kent and Essex. (ind.pn/1s2yrqG)
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: STERLING ON KNIFE-EDGE AS CITY BRACES FOR
SCOTS VOTE
The City is bracing for "a major reaction" to sterling and
shares following the Scottish independence result as the London
market faces what could be its most turbulent week since the
2008 banking crisis. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is
returning early from this week's finance meeting of G20
countries in Australia to monitor the markets in person from
Thursday and Chancellor George Osborne has cancelled his trip
entirely. (ind.pn/1qBQbYx)
($1 = 0.6160 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Eric
Walsh)